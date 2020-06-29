if you have been to one of our Englewood Chamber of Commerce events lately, you surely would have noticed they have a different look.
It started with our June Networking lunch. As members arrived, they were subjected to a temperature check and a quick healthcare questionnaire. Instead of passing the microphone around the room, members stood behind a stationary mic to deliver their messages.
Given that no one knows what the future holds for all of us, those changes will continue.
A STEP FURTHER
Our first in-person business card exchange is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Skip’s Backyard, 1990 Placida Road. In addition to the implemented networking lunch protocols, a face mask will be provided to anyone who does not arrive with one. Unlike our business card exchanges of the past, the attendance is limited to just 50 people. To control the crowd size, only those making an online reservation will be allowed to enter the private event.
PUTT-PUTT REGISTRATION
Registration is open for this year’s 4th Annual Englewood Beach Putt Putt event. This year's theme is "Red, White and Blue." It's guaranteed to be another fun time, but this year's event will look very different from those in the past. Most notably, there will be fewer teams, meaning fewer people participating. There are 11 venues this year, instead of nine, to help us control the flow of people to comply with CDC guidelines.
Things you need to know:
• The maximum number of teams that can participate is 60.
• Unlike years past, trolleys will not be available.
• This year’s event will not include a wrap-up party.
• Each participant must complete a waiver and healthcare screening questionnaire.
• Each participant must agree to a contactless temperature check.
• Each team will be given face masks to encourage safety
The entry fee for a four-person team is $80, a reduction from previous years. Register at www.EnglewoodBeach9.com.
WE HAVE MASKS
The chamber has free face masks available for anyone that needs one at our office, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. They are made of cloth and are washable. The masks are courtesy of the Englewood Area Fire Control District, and the Department of Health and Human Services. Depending on demand, qualities may be limited.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
