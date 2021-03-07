Most people that know me know I love cats. I have fostered cats, rescued cats and volunteered for kitty patrol. I often wear a cat mask and some even call me Kitty.
But what you may not know, is I talked our new executive director into letting us foster a cat. (Which means Doug Izzo is a pretty cool cat, himself.) So now we have a “Chamber Cat.”
Sunkist is our new mascot. She is a senior cat from EARS, which stands for the Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary.
There is plenty of research to prove that an office cat/pet increases productivity, spreads happiness, cuts down on stress, improves morale and encourages teamwork. I am hoping for some “team” work when it comes to the litter box duties.
Celebrate with us
It is hard to believe it is already March, but here we are, and we are moving forward with tons of fun for our members. Our Business Card Exchange is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Grande Aire Services at their spacious, outside location, 1606 Faust Drive, Englewood. It's just off State Road 776.
Members are invited to come enjoy food, drinks, games, music, and many door prizes. We'd like to send a big thank you to supporters Amber Craft and Elizabeth Gerber Realtors-Paradise Exclusive, Florida Best Quote-Lindsay Broschart, The End Zone, Quick Signs, Venue to You and Xavier Financial.
We invite you to help us celebrate success with a ribbon cutting at new member Autmow of South Florida, 712 N. Indiana Ave. It's 4-6 p.m. Thursday. It will be a party along with raising money for Lemon Bay High School's baseball program.
Come check out the robotic specialists. Think of a Rumba for your lawn. Pretty cool.
Our membership committee has kicked off a loyalty campaign to honor our “Milestone Members.” We share a ceremonial photo on social media, tell their history in our weekly newsletter, promote them on our digital billboard and acknowledge their support with a certificate of appreciation. Our first Milestone Member is Lasbury Tracy Realty, who has been a chamber member for 69 years. Now that is very cool!
This month’s Biz@Noon will also be outside at a gorgeous setting on Lemon Bay. The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass will be hosting members on Wednesday, March 17, at their Sunset Terrace. Very proud to mention they recently won Bon Appetite for Best Evening Dining. Seats are limited and registration is required at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
Registration is open for this month’s Lunch & Learn on March 25. The topic is “Using a Video to Promote Your Business.” The workshop is free, courtesy of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate. Seats are limited, so register on the chamber’s website before it is too late.
We will also be holding a New Member Orientation on March 31. More details coming soon.
If you are passing by the Chamber, stop in and meet Sunkist. Maybe grab a free map, a community guide and even snap a Sunkist Selfie while you are here! Come see why we were named the “Cool” Chamber.
Kim Parks is membership coordinator for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and may be reached at kim.parks@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
