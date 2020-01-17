If we pause to look back, as we march into the 2020s decade, we see the last ’20s decade, a hundred years ago, was a wild ride for Englewood.
Good times were rolling. The Florida Land Boom was in high gear, bringing an endless flow of tourists and investors who had money to spend.
The year 1925 saw Englewood became an incorporated town and even elect a mayor. There was great optimism for the future of Englewood.
The population of Englewood at the beginning of the 1920s was only about 100 people. Some estimates say it grew to almost 600 for a short while. But there was no scarcity of imaginative entrepreneurs on the scene who came up with up with some amazing plans for the area described in detail at the time by the Sarasota Herald newspaper.
One such proposal was for a $6 million National Memorial University to be built on a 50-acre site near where Pine Street meets River Road today. It was to be a tribute to those lost in World War I.
Some of the other projects planned included a 100-room Italian-style stucco hotel, a casino on the beach with a swimming pool and a golf course. Dearborn Street was to become a palm-lined, 100-foot-wide boulevard.
It was predicated thousand of new homes would be built in the many planned developments.
One of the most interesting was the Hygeia subdivision. A large real estate development — a theatrical colony of sorts — it would cater to what the Sarasota Newspaper called “Broadway’s most shining stars.” The paper stated many producers, authors, managers, newspaper men had already purchased property. It was even rumored the “two illustrious stars of Movieland,” the movie couple of the era, Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford, had joined the land buyers.
As it turned out, these were all plans that never left the drawing boards. Newspapers would later call them “paper dreams” that generated nothing but paper fortunes.
The Hygeia subdivision fell by the wayside, and Englewood did not become a playground for Broadway and Hollywood stars. The land eventually was turned into a small grass airfield, for use by the county mosquito control program. Today it is Buchan’s Airfield.
The university and beach casino were soon forgotten and, unfortunately, Dearborn Street never got widened.
The talked about railroad never came to town either.
But there were also some important tangible projects that surfaced in that earlier ’20s decade — some real high points, which in the long run helped lay the foundation and beginnings of things to come.
In 1922, a landmark event happened. Stanley Lampp and his brother Wilber installed a Delco Light Plant at their hotel, the Tamiami Lodge, bringing the first electric lights to Englewood.
By 1925, the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club had started the construction of its club house, which would play an enormous role in the development of the community. It served as the first meeting place of many churches and civic organizations. Still in use today, the building is now on the National Register of Historical Places.
It was 1922 when Englewood got its first sizable school. Built at West Dearborn and Elm streets, it was quite a step up from the area’s previous one-room schools, leading to bigger and better area schools.
Construction was started on the town’s first church building in 1926, a Methodist Church. The structure no longer houses a church, but has been renovated and is known as the Historic Green Street Church Museum. In 2019, it was moved to a new location next to Englewood’s historic Lemon Bay Cemetery.
The first structures to span Lemon Bay were constructed in 1926 by the Chadwick family as private toll bridges to facilitate prospective buyers easy access to their proposed Chadwick Beach Subdivision. However, ironically enough, as land clearing for their project started, human remains from a huge burial ground were uncovered. It became another 1920s development that never left the drawing boards. Charlotte County would acquire the bridges in the 1930s, and today one span of the bigger bridge remains as the Bill Anger Fishing Pier.
In 1927, Jack Bass started the construction of the Bass Biological Lab behind where Merchants Crossing Shopping Center is now. It was the first marine biology lab built on the mainland of Florida. The Bass Lab in later years would become the inspiration for the world famous Mote Marine.
By the late 1920s, the stock market crash followed the earlier crash of the Florida land boom. With no cash flow the town of Englewood, was left penniless, as were all those “paper millionaires,” a popular term that was coined after the crash.
Things returned more or less to the way they were before the land boom, fishing and farming being about the only way you could eke out a living. With the depression approaching rapidly it would be years before Englewood would recover and see any new growth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.