In this, the season of gift giving, I’m reflecting on timeless gifts we give and receive.
These gifts cost nothing and can’t be put in a box but they can be uplifting.
One small act of kindness made my day while standing in line at Sam’s Club with a hot chicken burning my hands. Since I was only buying one item, I didn’t bother with a cart.
When one woman noticed my dilemma, she said, “Here, get in front of me.”
Like a chain reaction, those ahead of me in the long line insisted I check out while they waited.
The more I receive that gift of kindness, the more I want to give it to others.
Most of us have special gifts yet many of us don’t realize how gifted we are.
There’s a quiet guy in our church who has the gift of kindness. Although Bob doesn’t say much, his actions say it all.
He makes a point of helping newcomers feel welcome and doing whatever needs to be done without being asked. He also visits the homebound to cheer them up.
Quietly, in his own way, Bob showers the gift of kindness on others. Yet, when I told him I noticed he constantly gives away the gift of kindness, he was truly taken aback.
“I don’t see myself as having any special gifts,” he said.
A lot of us are like that. We are fast to acknowledge our failings but slow to see the inner gifts that make us special.
My friend Fran has the gift of encouragement. She always seems to find the perfect thing to say that lifts up spirits and makes others feel better.
One single father trying to raise five children after his wife died admits he was mired in problems and drowning in depression.
“Fran’s encouragement made me think I could do it,” the father told me.
It’s not that Fran solved his problems for him. She simply gave him the encouragement he needed to tackle those problems.
Some people have the gift of fortitude. They have an inner strength that keeps them going no matter what hits them.
My friend Jean has the gift of a happy heart. When her 80-year-old mother complained constantly during a restaurant outing, Jean said it doesn’t matter if it was raining and she didn’t like the food, “Let’s just enjoy each other’s company. I’m happy just to spend the day with you,” she told her mother.
Her mother looked at her and said, “You have the gift of a happy heart. You always had it.”
Jean says she never thought of her happy disposition as a gift until her mother said that.
Some people have the rare gift of listening. Instead of just waiting for a pause in the conversation so they can talk, some truly listen and care about what you’re saying.
Some have the gift of caring. Some are peacemakers. Others have the gift of understanding.
All of that brings me to the important gift of gratitude. The more we are aware of all we have been given, the more gratitude we have.
In turn, the more gratitude we have, the happier we are.
Compassion is another attribute we don’t normally recognize as a gift. I met a St. Vincent de Paul volunteer who insisted she didn’t do enough for others because of her extremely limited finances.
But while she was volunteering at the outreach center, a client looked at her sweater and said she longed to have a warm sweater like that. She could have gone to the used clothing area to find a sweater for the client. Instead, she gave away her own sweater.
Here’s the amazing part. She gave away her only sweater.
Yet she insisted she doesn’t have any gifts.
Most of us have more intangible gifts than we can begin to realize.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.