Librarians have much in common with Mr. Rogers. For example, great sweaters, kindness, and good Neighbors.
This month the Friends of the Elsie Quirk Library have partnered with our neighbors, Lemon Bay Playhouse to present a special performance of "Lying in State" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Playhouse. The entirety of proceeds from this performance will go to the Friends of the Elsie Quirk Library. Tickets are available through the Lemon Bay Playhouse box office and www.lemonbayplayhouse.com. We'd like to offer a heartfelt thank-you to the playhouse, performers, and crew for donating their time and talent on behalf of the library. They are generous neighbors indeed!
Oct. 20-26 is National Friends of the Library Week, and the Elsie Quirk staff wishes to express exuberant gratitude. We could not be the robust community library that we are without the support of our dedicated Friends organization.
What do Friends of the Library do, you ask? Through fundraising, stewardship, and community engagement, they provide resources for Elsie Quirk’s programming and special events, and donate funds to enrich the floating collection of the Sarasota County Library System.
Each week, throughout the year, this column informs the community of free events at Elsie Quirk; those programs, classes, opportunities, and amusements are made possible through the hard work of the Friends.
Can’t make the play, but still want to be friendly? Do some shopping at the Friends of the Library bookstore in the Elsie Quirk lobby, or check out their website at FriendsOfElsieQuirk.org for more ways to get involved.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.