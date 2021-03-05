Now that we getting more and more folks vaccinated, perhaps sometime soon we can think about planning a vacation.
The library has many resources to help with your travel plans.
If you are traveling to a foreign country, you might want to brush up on a few important phrases in a new language. We have several different language learning resources in book and audio format to get you started. Language audio instruction is available in Spanish, German, French, Chinese, Hindi, Portuguese and more.
You can access several different travel (and other) magazines online through the RBdigital database. Go to the library homepage, charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/resources, and select the RBdigital under Digital Media. We have more than 3,000 magazine titles available for you to view on your favorite device including Canoe & Kayak, Motorcyclist, Natural Geographic and Shutterbug. We even have Dogster magazine, so you can plan a dog-friendly vacation.
The library has several current travel books such as Frommer’s, Fodor’s and Lonely Planet that provide you with details about where to stay, what to eat and things to do in various cities and countries around the world. We have guides ranging from Amsterdam to London, Israel to New Zealand, Hawaii to Costa Rica and more.
There are also several travel videos available to view including many of Rick Steves’ adventures, Anthony Bourdain, and other videos giving you a preview of where you are going to travel.
One of my favorite travel writers is Bill Bryson. Bill was born in America and lived in England for several years. He has written several books about travel, the English language and science. Some of my favorites are "The Road to Little Dribbling," "A Short Story of Nearly Everything," "A Walk in the Woods," and "Notes from a Small Island."
Stop in today and plan your next adventure with help from your library resources.
Coloring for all seasons
Maybe you are not ready to travel yet and would prefer to stay home to enjoy some of our virtual programs. You can request one of the Adult Coloring Packets for March at your library location. If you are feeling stressed by all the craziness in the world, take some quiet time to yourself to color.
Grab one of our St. Patrick’s Day themed adult coloring packets at any of our libraries. Supplies are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Pick one up inside when we are open or request to have us put it out for curbside pickup.
On Monday, join us for a discussion examining the life and work of the quirky, independent but popular filmmakers, writers and directors, Joel and Ethan Coen. All our virtual programs can be views on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube page, //bit.ly/3qSnCrE.
Broaden your horizons from home with our virtual programs and online resources.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
