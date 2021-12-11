As we glide through December, staff at the Elsie Quirk Library are heading into a new year with hope, renewed energy, and a vision for the future.
If you follow the lunisolar Vikrami calendar, the seven-month Pentecontad calendar, the seasonal Inuit calendar, or the galactic Dreamspell calendar — or perhaps you have been reading Carlo Rovelli’s fascinating books about the nature of time and have concluded that time is an illusion — we respect that, too.
Whatever your preferred or traditional method of marking time, we invite you to join us in looking forward with thoughtfulness, curiosity, and verve.
In what we refer to as 2022, based on the Gregorian calendar, the Elsie Quirk Library will celebrate its 60th anniversary.
In celebration, we are planning a makeover to enhance and refresh the library. This will include fun, functional, and fanciful changes to the adult section, the teen area, and the children’s room; as well as the full launch of our innovative Creation Station.
We look forward to introducing these exciting changes to our patrons throughout the coming year. We assure you, though, that what won’t change is the warm welcome received by everyone who walks through our doors, and how proud we are to be your public library.
If you are now intrigued by all of these different calendars and interested in the cultures that follow them, or find yourself pondering what time even is anyhow, the library is the place for you. Ask us about our databases, books, and other resources to increase your knowledge of physics, broaden your cultural literacy, or gather fascinating factoids for your next virtual cocktail party.
A Sampling of Elsie Quirk Library events, opportunities, and resources to explore:
IN-PERSON PROGRAMS
Read with the Dogs, 3:3004:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. Children are invited to read with certified pet therapy dogs. This program encourages conversation and develops reading and communication skills.
Englewood Camera Club, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. Monthly meeting of the Englewood Camera Club, open to all. For more information: EnglewoodCameraClub.com.
French Conversation, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. Hosted by the French Conversation group, open to all.
Englewood Genealogical Society, 1:15-4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. Monthly meeting of the Englewood Genealogical Society of Florida, open to all. For more information: EGSFL.org
Storytime in the Golden Reading Garden, 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 16. For ages 0-5. Join us for outdoor storytime in the Golden Garden. Interact and participate with your child in a variety of early literacy activities that feature stories, music and movement, and crafts.
Quirky Knitters, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 16. Bring your projects, patterns, and questions to Elsie Quirk Library and join the Quirky Knitters for an afternoon of knitting and crochet. All skill levels welcome. Registration is not required, just come on in to knit and chat!
TO-GO PROGRAMS
Take home bags full of amusement.
Make-A-Bracelet Kit, available in the teen section.
Van Wezel Art and Science Kits, available at the youth desk.
Make, Take, and Give Kit, available in the adult section.
All-Ages Surprise To-Go Kit, available in the vicinity of the circulation desk.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Job Seekers Kits. A purple folder packed with helpful tips, resources, and tools for job seekers, available at our community resource table.
Care Kits. Reusable sinch bags with useful everyday items for those in need, such as personal hygiene supplies, socks, first aid supplies, and Kind Bars, available by asking any library staff member.
Snack Bags. Full of popular snacks for children and teens 18 and under, available in the youth department.
Virtual Programs. Sign up or learn more at: scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com/events
Alphabet Storytime. Online storytime for kids, enjoy Elsie Quirk’s own Cris and George reading books. with their favorite letters, and discover new library friends from other branches.
Tech Help by Zoom. Need help with your new phone? Can’t figure out how to get e-books on your iPad? Want to find out how to make Word stop putting spaces where you don’t want them? Set up a tech by Zoom appointment with an Elsie Quirk staff member by registering online or giving us a call. We are also happy to talk you through setting up a Zoom account over the phone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.