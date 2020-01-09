While setting up Elsie Quirk’s library-wide January exhibit — exploring themes of liberation, resistance, and courageous cooperation — I got to thinking about the banjo.
Well, I was thinking about how the sharing of culture and tradition can help people humanize and understand each other, and how music and art can dissolve needless barriers, and that led me to the banjo, as trains of thought are apt to do.
From blues to bluegrass, jazz to hip-hop, ragtime to country, barbershop to grunge, American musical artists beautifully represent the innovation that happens when expressive traditions co-mingle. The banjo is perhaps the best demonstrator of this musical osmosis.
First constructed and played by people enslaved on North American plantations, the banjo has its roots in traditional West African instruments. Its compelling and emotive twang found its way into the folk music of European immigrants, and in turn classical European composition wove its way into banjo-based blues; this led to New Orleans jazz, bluegrass, ragtime, country, and a wide range of other banjo influenced forms.
The banjo continues to span the American experience in surprising and unique ways. Banjo is used with remarkable effectiveness in Punk artist Patti Smith’s cover of “Smells Like Teen Spirit." Steve Martin used banjo first in his standup comedy and eventually as a serious musician. The banjo in singer-songwriter Alela Diane’s “Pirate’s Gospel” is haunting but joyful; and a group of contemporary Brooklyn musicians have combined bluegrass banjo with hip-hop to form the exuberantly American band Gangstagrass.
Want to learn more about the history of banjos, the intertwining evolution of American music, or what defines a musical genre as American? Research online through the Sarasota County Library website, or visit the Elsie Quirk reference desk and find out how to search our databases.
Inspired to learn to play the banjo? (And who isn’t?) Use your library card to log into ArtistWorks for Libraries and take lessons for free!
Craving some raucous banjo music to kick up your heels, but also provoke thought? Use your library card to access Hoopla, and download an album by the Carolina Chocolate Drops, or Chris Brubeck’s “Suit For Banjo and Orchestra.”
Drop by Elsie Quirk for one of this week’s programs, and let us know what your favorite banjo music is.
