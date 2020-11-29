COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
The Rotary Club of Englewood has worked hard this fall to assist our local schools with providing COVID safety items.
When the new Rotary year began in July, schools were still out, and school boards were still trying to decide when and how to open.
“We knew the needs would be great once they returned and knew many of these items would be unforeseen and not budgeted items,” said Rotarian Deborah Hegedus in an email.
“We decided to leverage the dollars Rotary (has) by utilizing our annual district grant funds to help offset and provide for the schools needs. We initially thought masks or sanitizer but once schools resumed, it became apparent they need to filter the air in the classrooms.”
Englewood Elementary was the first to request the purifiers. The school had raised funds through its GoFundMe account but came just shy of the total. Rotarians jumped in along with Castle Air and provided funding for the last six purifiers needed and additional filters
Other schools in the community requested air purifiers as well. The club contacted Blaise Castellano of Castle Air, and he was able to order these 30 purifiers along with replacement filters.
On Nov. 20, club members delivered all 30 purifiers to local schools. Five went to Vineland Elementary, 15 to SKY Academy, two to the YMCA After School care rooms and six to Myakka River Elementary School. Myakka River also requested help in providing bottle fillers to retrofit their existing water fountains. The Rotary Club and the Englewood Youth Foundation stepped in to provide funds to get those done as well.
“We will continue to assist with what we can to help ensure our kids stay healthy and safe in our schools and doing good in our Englewood community and beyond,” Hegedus said.
Women’s Club recognizes veteran members
The members of the Rotonda West Woman’s Club, a chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, held their November general meeting at the American Legion Post 113 in Rotonda West on Nov. 19. It was the annual meeting to recognize veterans and active service members.
Retired Army Special Ops Officer Elena Coates, a club member, was the guest speaker. She described many scenarios she encountered during her two deployments in Afghanistan. And she introduced a program called “Cup of Joe for a Joe,” to which club members are pleased to contribute in order to provide a free cup of good coffee, tea or even latte to a service member deployed on active duty.
Elena also discussed the group’s participation in Wreaths Across America, scheduled for the Sarasota National Cemetery in December.
For information about the club or to join, visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org, or send an email to rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. You do not have to be a resident of Rotonda West to become a member.
