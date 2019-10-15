In 1973, when Rotonda West was still a fledgling community in need of more social opportunities, a women’s club was established there to help meet that need.
Women welcomed the chance to dress up and socialize.
Flash forward more than four decades and the Woman’s Club is still a welcomed social opportunity.
But it’s far more than just a social outlet. The club has gotten stronger each year as it has expanded its charitable outreach.
Last year alone, the club donated $22,437 to local charities and awarded $10,000 in scholarships to Lemon Bay High School and Technical School students. It also helped with tuition assistance to local adults returning to college.
“Just as women have evolved through the years, so has the club,” said president Doris Walker.
“When the club started, women were primarily homemakers with similar backgrounds. Now, we have a wonderfully diverse group of women with fascinating backgrounds from all over the world.”
“We learn from each other and play off each other as we share our experiences and our talents,” said treasurer Kathryn Gallagher.
With a diverse group of more than 155 members, there is a pool of talent that works for the club’s betterment.
Crafters have been meeting for several months to create items for the upcoming craft bazaar. The popular bazaar is the main force behind the club’s charitable donations.
It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle.
These are not your grandma’s crafts. Under the direction of talented crafter Diana Dudick, the women make dozens of eye-catching Christmas and nautical items along with coastal art.
Some area crafters look forward to coming each year just to see what the women created.
Sharon Ivanik said when she came to her first woman’s club meeting she looked around at all the creative, talented women and wondered what she was doing there.
But each new member is quickly embraced and soon finds a way to contribute her own ideas and projects.
As a former librarian, Sharon offered to take over the club’s library at the Rotonda West Community Center. As a result the well-organized library is filled with books no older than five years since publication.
Any Rotonda resident is welcome to use the library any weekday.
“The library is well-used,” Sharon reports.
Within the Woman’s Club there are also five separate book clubs, with no more than 12 members in each group.
“When one book club starts to get too big, we create another one for new members,” noted the president.
While woman’s club members have many serious pursuits, fun and friendship are a major part of each meeting.
If there is any doubt about the fun-loving side of members, check out their yearly calendars with their own version of the famed Calendar Girls.
The first time they created Calendar Girls, it was for the club’s 45th anniversary and was such a big hit they decided to do one every year.
“All these projects are leading up to our big 50th anniversary,” said Kathryn Gallagher.
“For the next few months we are going to concentrate on honoring our past and giving recognition to women who have belonged for years. They will ride in the Christmas parade as part of that recognition,” she added.
While Kathryn is proud of the club for its past accomplishments, she says the future will see much more growth and undertakings.
“First, we honor our past,” she said, “then watch out. We’re going to take off.”
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
