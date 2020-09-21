Fostering an animal typically means giving a shelter critter a temporary home and lots of TLC, and even assisting the shelter in finding a forever family for that critter.
Sometimes though, things don’t go as planned, resulting in the most epic way for a foster parent to (say it with us … ): foster fail.
This year, so many of Suncoast Humane Society’s animals have been blessed to end up as foster fails, and we couldn’t be happier to continue to witness these magical connections.
We’d like to share a very special foster fail story about a 9-year-old kitty named Rusty, written by his new fur-ever dad, Papa Joyce:
“I have always been a ‘cat person’ since I was a little boy and was compelled to foster a cat that needed me. Seeing Rusty online, I thought this would be an opportunity to give him a chance to relax and enjoy a home environment while waiting for his forever home.
“When Rusty came into my home the first time, he carefully explored his new surroundings and in his own time, eventually came to me while I was sitting in my chair. He sat politely in front of me, waited until I called him up then pressed his forehead into mine. When he pulled back he looked me straight in the eye, turned and jumped off.
“It was at that moment I knew we were already connecting with each other.
“Over the next few weeks, we developed our routine together. Rusty knows when I need attention and when to give me space. I have learned the same about him. Our connection grew stronger every day, and then I was told someone wanted to see Rusty for potential adoption. I had the option to keep him permanently or let him go.
“I wanted to do what is best for Rusty so he will have a great life. Being older now, every day is a blessing and the thoughts about what is best for Rusty were going through my head. Can I take care of Rusty for the remainder of his life and give him the home he deserves?
“My son and his wife were there to support me regardless of my decision. It was during one of these discussions that Rusty weighed into the conversation.
“He sat looking at me. I called him up. With both paws on my chest he stretched looking straight at me, turned around, and curled up on my lap. For the first time, he fell asleep in my lap while we debated upon his fate.
“That small gesture cemented our connection and I knew we were meant to be together … forever.
“I have been a successful person throughout my entire life, along with my share of setbacks and failures. Failure is not a good thing, but I am told that I have become a foster failure. Well, this foster failure feels good … it feels right.”
To Papa Joyce: Thank you for being Rusty’s person. We wish you both many years of happiness and cuddles.
For those interested in becoming a foster, or a foster fail, please visit www.humane.org or give Suncoast Humane Society a call at 941-474-7884.
Lena Hart is director of marketing for Suncoast Humane Society.
