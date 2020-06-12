The Elsie Quirk Library — along with other Sarasota County libraries — will reopen our buildings for limited service Monday.
Our stacks will be open for browsing, and items may be checked out at our touchless self-check stations.
Staff members have compiled “to-go” bags with varied and intriguing assortments of reading materials, as well as “movie night” collections, for grab and go convenience.
While curbside holds pickup will remain available, patrons are also welcome to come in and pick up their holds, and use our touchless self-check stations.
We know many of our patrons have missed the computer access, and we will have a limited number of reservable public computers available for use.
We have taken a number of precautions, driven by our commitment to the public well-being. We have implemented social distancing measures in the library that will be familiar to many of you; we have removed high-touch items such as printed periodicals, toys, and puzzles; and our meeting rooms and seating areas will remain unavailable for the time being.
Though we will be behind desks, and behind masks, we are here to serve the community in every way we can while remaining reliable partners in public health. We continue to offer many, many digital services and virtual programs, and we encourage patrons to ask us for help in accessing those resources.
Michele, Amy, Jill, Alison, Kim, Cris, Ashley, Alyssa and myself have very much missed having patrons in our building, and are looking forward to this cautious start to opening our doors. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we navigate change, we welcome your questions and thoughts, and we are grateful to be of service to our patrons.
For more information on library programs, services and resources, visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
