I hope you have been checking out the interesting virtual programming we have on our Facebook page and webpage.
We would love to showcase some of the great talent we have in our community and give you a chance to promote your business. You can create your own video or library staff can help you make a video of your talent or service. Check it out at tinyurl.com/y3m79cxj
We are also putting together a virtual "How-To" Fest for the month of January 2021. We are seeking community members interested in sharing their knowledge and talents.
Each weekday during January, we will feature a new 10 to 15-minute video showing/teaching viewers how to do something. We are looking for a wide variety of topics — basically anything and everything that people might find of interest and perhaps even useful.
Some examples include car maintenance, hair braiding, wine selection, cleaning a fish, home maintenance, tuning a guitar, changing a tire, basic cordial communication in a language which you do not speak, making balloon animals, doing a specific line dance, sewing on a button, or whatever you think might be of interest to folks.
Videotaping of presentations may take place at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, or at a site of your choice-whichever works best for you.
We will take care of the taping and editing and provide you with a digital copy. We are excited about showcasing and sharing the talents of our community. We hope you seriously consider joining us in this adventure, either for a one-time virtual program or as part of the "Fest" in January.
Another great way to support your community is by donating blood. The One Blood Bus is here on Tuesday Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The last blood drive here at the library resulted in 26 units of blood.
Each donation can save up to three lives, so that means 78 patients may have benefited from the lifesaving efforts of blood donors at the last event. Every two seconds, someone needs blood.
The blood donated at this blood drive will likely be transfused into a patient within 48 to 72 hours. The turnaround is that fast and is that constant, even during a pandemic. You can make an appointment online at www.oneblood.org.
If you can’t get to the library, don’t forget that I can always come out and visit you virtually or provide you with some written materials to hand out to your group. If you belong to a group or organization that is looking for a speaker at one of your meetings, please give me a call.
I can come talk to your group, wearing a mask and properly socially distancing of course, and tell them about what the library has to offer and answer any questions they might have. Give me a call at 941-681-3739. I’d love to come meet with your group or provide you with some written materials.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex.
