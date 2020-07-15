Charlotte County Libraries & History is putting together a Virtual "How-To" Fest for the month of August 2020.
We are seeking community members interested in sharing their knowledge and talents. That's where you come in. Each August weekday, a 10- to 15-minute video will debut showing/teaching viewers how to do something. If we end up with enough presenters, we may even offer a full 31 days of programming.
We are looking for a wide variety of topics — basically anything and everything that people might find of interest and perhaps even useful. Some examples include car maintenance, hair braiding, wine selection, cleaning a fish, home maintenance, tuning a guitar, changing a tire, basic cordial communication in a language that you do not speak, making balloon animals, doing a specific line dance, sewing on a button, etc.
I thought about putting together a video on how to make a basic soup, but I think I will leave the cooking demonstrations to Chef Warren.
Videotaping of presentations may take place at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, or at a site of your choice — whichever works best for you. We will take care of the taping and editing and provide you with a digital copy.
We are excited about showcasing and sharing the talents of our community. We hope you seriously consider joining us in this adventure. If you are interested in participating,please send an email to MidCountyLibrary@charlottecountyfl.gov or call Bill MacDonald or Tracy Herman at 941-613-3176.
FLORIDA TALKS
If you are looking for quality virtual programming to expand your mind, check out "Florida Talks: At Home!" from the Florida Humanities Council at floridahumanities.org/programs/florida-talks/.
Due to our continuing health emergency, it is much safer to stay home and use one of your smart devices to find quality programming and entertainment. The Florida Humanities Council tapped into the talent and knowledge of their Speakers Directory to present a weekly talk some of our state’s preeminent historians, authors, storytellers, and scholars.
Topics include "The Vice of Miami during the '80s," "Florida On Fire: The Fire in the Sky," "Strangers in a Strange Land" and more. They also have an archive of previous presentations for you to view on demand. Learn something new about Florida while you stay safe at home.
You can also visit our calendar at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/ or the library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CCLibraries/ for times of video "debuts," and an archive of all the virtual programs put together by our library staff to watch at your convenience.
We are here to help you out with any of our online resources or putting items on hold. Just call us at 941-681-3736 between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. We can walk you through how to access services over the phone or put materials on hold for you to pick up with our contactless service.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex just of State Road 776.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.