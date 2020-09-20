Some eat to live … I live to eat.
I’m not ashamed of it. I love food and anyone that knows me, gets to see the fruits of my labor every Sunday evening on Facebook.
So, for a foodie like me, Let’s Eat! Englewood is my Super Bowl.
For those who are not familiar, Let’s Eat! is a culinary adventure throughout Englewood that won’t break the bank. The sixth-annual Let’s Eat! Englewood is happening now through Oct. 1. This year we have a record 25 restaurants — including three ice cream shops — participating. Each of these fine establishments prepares special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus. The two-course lunch menus are priced at $13, with the three-course dinner menus priced at $26.
Those included are Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro, Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, Cafe 776, Farlow's on the Water, Howards Restaurant, Isabella's Bistro, Ken & Barb’s, Landy's Restaurant, La Stanza Ristorante, The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, Lock 'N Key Restaurant & Pub, Mango Bistro, Nicola's Italian Kitchen, Obee’s Sub Shop, Paraiso Mexican Grille and Bar, The Placida Grill, The Placida Pearl, Prime Time Steak & Spirits Inc., Ricaltini's Bar & Grille, The SandBar Tiki & Grille, Texas Best Barbecue and The Waverly Restaurant and Bar.
Also participating are A Better Scoop Ice Cream, Swirls n’ Curls Ice Cream and The Arctic Alligator Creamery.
All the info is available online at LetsEatEnglewood.com. A thank you to Sysco West Coast Florida for the support this year.
Lunch & Learn
The chamber continues to offer support during these challenging times for small businesses with our monthly Lunch & Learn free workshops. The topic for Thursday, Sept. 24 is “Staying Engaged Digitally with your Customers.” The featured speaker is Palma Frable of Palm Trends Marketing. Individually wrapped lunches from Obee’s Sub Shop will be provided, courtesy of Sun Coast Inn. Seats are limited, to comply with CDC guidelines, so please register online at EnglewoodChamber.com.
Get a map
Most people with a smartphone use their GPS for assistance when traveling, so many assume “paper maps” are a thing of the past. Not true! The chamber hands out free maps every day … no exaggeration. I am amazed at how many we hand out. They are great for visitors, newcomers and anyone who likes to see the big picture. I might also add they are very pretty. I am easily distracted by pretty things … flowers, diamonds, shiny shoes and colorful maps.
Feel free to stop by and grab one or two for you and a friend. Our lobby is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 601 S. Indiana Ave.
We also have our Community Guides available, and they are a great resource for all things Englewood. I might also mention, they are very pretty. The cover photo showcases the sunset on Lemon Bay and is credited to Mary Lundeberg, who won our photo contest last fall. We have a digital version that can be viewed at EnglewoodChamber.com.
I want to also mention if you have a business and you're looking for ways to network and get more involved with you community, becoming a chamber member is your best bet. Since 1941, the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce has been making Englewood a better place to live and work. Be a catalyst for change in your community … join today. It’s seriously fun business.
Kim Parks is interim executive director and the membership coordinator for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
