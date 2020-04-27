Each Friday morning the chamber provides a weekly update on a local radio station, WENG. During this past week’s show, the host Ken "KB" Birdsong posed this question: “Where would we be today without Facebook?”
That question has caused me to take a closer look at the impact of social media outlets such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
These platforms provide the opportunity to share information with others in “real time” and for little or no expense. There is also the potential for abuse and irresponsible use, but that’s a topic for another day and time.
Before going further, I acknowledge that there is a great deal of misinformation that is posted to these sites. I find it particularly entertaining to view the comments from people regarding stories that are obviously fictitious. For example, I recently saw where someone wasn’t 100% sure that a story about a snow ski resort in Florida wasn’t true.
Just in the past few days, I have seen the value of Facebook and Instagram used: Project Graduation was needing some help to raise the funds needed to recognize each of the Lemon Bay High School graduating seniors with a yard sign. By executing an effective plan on Facebook, the fundraising goal was met within a couple of days.
The chamber continues to use Facebook and Instagram to promote our list of restaurants that are providing takeout, curbside and/or delivery service at www.EnglewoodTakeOut.com.
By using Facebook and Instagram, the chamber’s public service announcement with the message: “Our Friends and Neighbors are our Small Businesses” has been viewed than 10,000 times.
If you are not doing so already, you are encouraged to “Like” and “Follow” the Facebook pages of organizations that interest you. This is one of the best ways to stay informed of the chamber’s activities and resources.
CONTACT US
If anyone has a need to conduct business with us, please send an email to the following addresses: executive director Ed Hill at Ed.Hill@EnglewoodChamber.com, membership coordinator Kim Parks at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com or administrative assistant Deb German at Business@EnglewoodChamber.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
