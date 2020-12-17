I have been doing a lot of reading lately and I really enjoy holiday books.
They are usually light and festive with a happy holiday ending. I think we can all use some more happy endings during these difficult times.
Here are a few recommendations of holiday books:
"Jingle All the Way" by Debbie Macomber. The book starts out with busy real estate executive, Everly Lancaster, working way too much and getting stressed out. Her boss insists that she take a month off, and her assistant arranges for what Everly thinks is a tropical vacation but turns into a cruise on the Amazon River. She ends up coming down with a tropical fever and is nursed back to health by the handsome cruise naturalist, Asher Adams. As she recovers and has time to slow down and think, Everly reevaluates what is important to her and of course, romance develops along the way.
"Happily This Christmas" by Susan Mallery. This is the latest installment of Susan Mallery’s "Happily Inc." series about a small town in the southern California dessert that has made itself into a wedding destination. Everyone in town works together to provide each bride with their dream wedding, including Wynn Beauchene, owner of the print and graphic design shop. Wynn gets the chance to help her neighbor Gabe, who also happens to be the town police captain and her secret crush. As they work together to make a comfortable space for Gabe’s pregnant daughter to come home to, they learn a lot about each other and perhaps find their own "Happily Ever After" together along the way.
"Christmas at the Island Hotel" by Jenny Colgan. Get ready for a change of venue across the pond on the island of Mure off the Scottish coast. Fintan Mackenzie and his partner Colton began working together on rejuvenating "The Rock," an old hotel and restaurant. With Colton’s untimely death, Fintan looses his passion for the project and his sister Flora steps in to keep things going. An interesting cast of characters is brought together to bring the project to life — a banished Norwegian prince sent away to learn a lesson by washing dishes, an unpredictable French chef that must have things his way, and a shy island girl trying to assert herself. It is a heartwarming story of people learning to work together while strengthening themselves and the community in the process.
I know these may all sound a bit corny, but sometimes it’s nice to read something you don’t have to think about too much.
For more information about other new books go to https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries and click on "Online Resources, Media and Databases" on the left side of the page. Then click on "Select Reads" under the Reader’s Advisory section. You can browse through various genres to read short summaries of new titles or you can sign up for a monthly customized newsletter by entering your email address.
If you have questions or need help, give us a call at 941-681-3736.
Remember, all Charlotte County library locations are closed Thursday Dec. 24 and Friday Dec. 25 in observation of the holidays.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
