What have you done the most in the last 365 days?
Watching lots of TV, reading, or writing have topped many peoples' lists.
Unfortunately, the art of live give-and-take conversation has suffered greatly due to absolutely necessary social distancing, the need to avoid crowds or even being inside with people.
For years, Charlotte County Arts and Humanities and the local library system have sponsored conversation and discussion groups called Cafe Philo. A little over a year ago, there were seven meetings at various times and places a week in this area. That all ended like many other things, last March.
We live in paradise. We see and hear that a lot. So let's take advantage of being able to be outside in fresh air 12 months a year. Why not form a group of no more than 10 people to meet outside for your favorite interest?
I led the Englewood Cafe Philo at the library for several years and have recently had people ask why we can't meet on Zoom. I sent the suggestion around see if anyone wanted to set up and manage that. I certainly do not. No one volunteered. However, there were many replies wanting live meetings.
I am going to share some suggestions for forming a Covid-compliant group, whether your interest is conversation, book discussions, writing or something else.
Plan and organize the possibilities. Do not invite people to join something without a plan to limit the numbers, have agreed on rules for safety — tell them up front if masks are required or not.
Have people RSVP seriously or pre-register. Also, have a cut off of how many can attend. That bring up the next and most important parts: the when, where, and what of the gathering.
Find a good, free place. Don't just assume you can meet on a restaurant patio or at a picnic area. Find out if the venue is free and available. Many public parks are not free and can charge $40 for use of a table.
Keep it small. Do not announce a meeting open to the general public and be overwhelmed with crowds. All too often, the initial meeting can be a zoo of people wandering in to check things out, coming in late, or bringing extra people. At any time seating is important. Now it is crucial to have space of eight feet between people. This is not as easy to do as it sounds.
Gauge the interest. Ask friends and possible attendees of their interest and level of commitment before you continue.
Be consistent. Once you have that, pick a day and time and stick to it. You will never suit everyone and will give yourself a headache trying to change dates and times to suit people. Have a planned agenda to follow, and then get a final confirmation of people who plan to attend. Having a program planned for the time-frame is crucial so that people don't gather in self-made chat groups too close together and without safe guidelines. Be a curmudgeon if you have to with no hugging or hand shaking.
Be persistent. Remind them several times within the two weeks before the event.
Welcome help. Ask for volunteers to help if you need it, and if the response is too large for one session, you might have two sessions. Some suggestions for that are morning and afternoon same day, different days, or even at different meeting places.
Remember that the public libraries are not an option at this time for indoor meetings.
Good luck, keep writing, reading and conversing, but above all be safe.
Tammie Diehl writes an occasional column for the Sun about writing and writers groups. You can email her at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.