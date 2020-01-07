We have a full week of programs at the library this week to keep you active and learning.
Today (Wednesday) at 3 p.m., Café Philo is discussing "What is calmness? How to have it; consider stoicism." I’m sure we could all use a bit of calm after the holidays. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. to noon in the library meeting room.
Thursday afternoon Chef Warren is back at 2 p.m. with his cooking demonstration called "Soup’s On!" Join Chef Warren as he shows how you can create healthy and delicious soups and stews without spending hours in the kitchen. He will show you how to make a delicious broth, how frozen veggies can be your best friend, shortcuts for using potatoes, rice and noodles, which canned items are worth using and which one’s aren’t, the three ingredients that should a part of every recipe, and simple additions that will amp up the flavor any soup or stew. Chef Warren ends the presentation with a cooking demonstration, preparing a healthy soup that anyone can replicate in their own home in less than 15 minutes. This program takes place in the Tringali Community Center right next to the library so there is plenty of seating for everyone.
Drop in Story Time is 11 a.m. Fridays. Children with a favorite adult have fun with engaging books, songs, and activities as they build pre-literacy skills. Join Aundrea in the children’s area for some story time fun.
Friday at 2 p.m., you can join our volunteer Annie to learn how to play Mahjong. This game is like the game of rummy, but uses a set of 144 tiles instead of cards. The game requires skill, strategy, and a bit of chance. The tiles are based on Chinese characters and symbols and may have some regional variations. The game is played with four people to a game. Class size is limited; a minimum of three people is needed to hold the class. Please sign up at our online calendar or call the library at 941-681-3736 to join the fun.
On Saturday, Tammie is here with the Fiction Writers Group at 11 a.m. The session starts with an activity called "Chapter One Predictions" in which writers work with chapter one of an international bestselling novel. It makes you focus on that chapter without too little or too much material. Get fired up before the class by doing a fun prompt at home. Write a seven-sentence flash fiction story with each sentence beginning with the letters of "January." For more information, please contact Tammie Diehl at tamiamifl@comcast.net or call the library at 941-681-3736.
There is always something educational and entertaining going on at your local library!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is located at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
