February … the month of love.
Which is a good time for me to point out the 5 C’s of my love: coffee, chocolate, carbs, cats and the chamber. It’s true … anyone that knows me, knows that I love them all, not just in February but year-round.
One way the Englewood Chamber of Commerce is spreading the love is with our new Chamber Buddy Network. You might have seen our hashtags on Facebook of various members. But now it’s much more. Each month we will spotlight a member category and those members can offer Chamber Buddy Bargains for a month.
We have a display in our lobby that showcases those members and you can see the deals online at: ChamberBuddyNetwork.Com. Starting this week, we focus on the Automotive Industry … so stop by or look online to take advantage of the Chamber Buddy Bargains.
MORE AT THE CHAMBER
We are proud to note that this year we have almost 60 chamber All-Stars, a new record. These members go above and beyond their membership dues to financially support the chamber, which allows us to do so many great things. To spread that love, we have kicked off the Chamber All-Star Giving Gift. Every time an All-Star member attends a chamber event, they get a chance into our quarterly drawing for a monetary prize to be given to the winner’s charity of choice.
The Port Charlotte SCORE Lunch & Learn Series returns this Thursday at the Chamber. “Doing Business in a Small Town-The 4 Rules You Need to Know” is the topic. The workshop begins at 11:30 a.m., and there is a $15 charge. Reservations can be made online at EnglewoodChamber.Com. Who doesn’t love lunch with a little education sprinkled on top?
This week we celebrate success at the grand opening of new member Marji’s on McCall from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday with an official ribbon cutting at 3821 S. McCall Road, Englewood. I invite you to join me in showing owner Janet Evans some love.
The Leadership Class of 2020 is busy getting geared up for their class event on May 16 at the Englewood Elks Lodge. It’s the “Leadership Lightspeed Voice Lil 500.” Earl bird tickets are on sale until March 1. Show some love and get your tickets online at LeadershipLil500.com. Some members of the class will be working at the Englewood Community Hospital ER open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
As the month of love comes to a close, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the Englewood Chamber hit the 1,000 mark for the number of followers we have on Instagram. This is a big deal considering we are relatively new to that social media platform. The Kardashians with their millions of followers would laugh at our number of followers … but that’s ok we aren’t Hollywood … we are Englewood, and we are feeling the love.
Kim Parks is membership coordinator for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and may be reached at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com.
