At the Elsie Quirk Library, we are leaping into February, with enthusiasm for all 29 days.
We are a proud partner in the Lemon Bay Festival, with a zestful array of programs and events. Lemon, as it happens, is my favorite flavor — if you’re looking for interesting lemon recipes, or just want to share a little lemon enthusiasm, stop by my office in the corner of the Elsie Quirk Library and lemon it up.
February is also Black History Month, an opportunity to learn, celebrate, examine, and confront the full spectrum of the nation’s history and heritage, which is woven of many threads. Black History Month is by definition a recognition of the complexity, disparity, richness, conflict, courage, ingenuity, fierce determination, and audacious resilience that defines America.Check out our display of books and other materials exploring American stories and perspectives that have too often gone unheard, unseen, or inadequately revered.
During the quirky month of February, we are also ambitiously soliciting community feedback via our comment card drive. We invite you to be part of the EQuation by telling us how we’re doing, what changes or developments you’d like to see, how we can help, and what you most want your local library to be, do, and offer.
You will find comment cards throughout the library; and while some comment card stations will include sweet — perhaps lemony — enticements, we want your honest and unvarnished feedback. Your input will help us to make sure the Elsie Quirk Library is serving the community in the widest, most useful, enriching, and delightful manner possible.
