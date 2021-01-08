I hope everyone had a happy and healthy holiday. I took a few days off and spent a lot of time walking in South Venice at Shamrock Park and on the Venetian Waterway Park. Walking is great exercise and the fresh air helps to clear some of the cobwebs out of my head.
If you are choosing to stay safe at home, we have online resources that you may access for free. Go to our "Online Resources" page at charlottecountyfl.gov. You can read ebooks and magazines, stream movies and documentaries, check your investments, access free online newspapers, learn about your genealogy and much more.
Here are some cool sites you can use:
• Cloud Library. Download this application to your device to access thousands of digital ebooks and audiobooks.
• Hoopla. A web and mobile library media-streaming platform for audio books, comics, e-books, movies, music, and TV. Hoopla allows you to download or stream media content.
• Kanopy. An on-demand streaming video platform that offers films and documentaries.
• RBDigital. A digital magazine service that offers access to thousands of popular titles, such as The Economist, The New Yorker and Newsweek. There are also several niche magazines like SUP Magazine, New Scientist, Woodworkers Journal, Interweave Crochet, Model Railroader and more.
• The New York Times. Access all the content in The New York Times free from your home.
• Morningstar. Independent investment analysis.
• Value Line. Independent investment research and financial information.
If you prefer to pick up physical materials, we are offer curbside pick of requested items from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at our library. You can place holds for materials online at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries by logging in with your library card number and PIN number. Select the items you wish to have delivered to us or another desired location and we will call or email you when they arrive to let you know they are here ready for pickup. You can pull up on the State Road 776 side of the library during the designated hours and pick up your items contact free in the reading courtyard after you give us a call to let us know you are here.
You can also browse and check out materials inside the library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. We are at limited capacity inside and computer use is available by appointment only. Meeting rooms and study rooms are not available at this time. (Check with your closest library for hours and services.)
If you have any questions about using our online resources or putting items on hold, please don’t hesitate to give us a call at 941-681-3736.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
