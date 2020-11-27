I hope everyone enjoyed a safe and happy Thanksgiving with their family and friends. I am still full from all of the delicious turkey, gravy, potatoes and veggie sides our family put together.
Now is time to think about making holiday cookies.
When we lived up north, every December I would get together with my five sisters-in-law (yes, five) on a Saturday or Sunday in December to make a bunch of cookies so we all had different kinds to take home to share with family and friends.
Unfortunately, there's no traveling or getting together this year, but I can make some at home to give to my friends and colleagues as a simple, homemade gift. Here are a few holiday/baking books you can check out to get some great recipes for cookies and other goodies.
"Taste of Home Christmas," by Taste of Home. This book is one-stop-shopping for everything for the holidays. It includes appetizers and drink recipes, party-planning menus, side dishes, breads, and lots of cookies, bars and dessert ideas. There is also a section about homemade gifts from the kitchen.
"Cute Christmas Cookies," by Hannah Miles. This book includes some cute cookie and dessert ideas including Hot Chocolate Cups with Candy Cane Handles, Reindeer Cookies, Mini Gingerbread Houses, and more. Some of these are a little fancy for me, but it’s nice to imagine that I might make something that complicated.
"Good Housekeeping Christmas Cookies," by Good Housekeeping. The recipes in this book range from the very simple to complex. One of the first recipes is a basic butter cookie dough that you can use to cut into various shapes and add decorations. I think the best recipe in this one is for the Lemony Ricotta Pillows. They are light and tender with a hint of refreshing lemon flavor, yum.
A couple of our regular customers, Dale and Adda, left me a cookbook to peruse from the Rumford Baking Power Company written in 1938. There are some interesting recipes in this book, including several cookie and dessert recipes. I think I may try to make some gingerbread cookies using their recipe. You can find the complete book online, just go to Google and type in "Rumford Complete Cookbook."
You can put any of the library books above on hold by going online and visiting charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries, or just give us a call if you need some help. You can pick up holds using our curbside service Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., or you can come inside the library Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
If you need to use a public computer, please give us a call at 941-681-3736 to make a reservation.
Stay safe everyone.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776 in Englewood.
