We had a nice crowd at our cooking program with Chef Warren Caterson. If you didn’t make it this past week he will be here the second Thursday of each month to give you more great cooking tips.
The Knitting and Crocheting group meets on Tuesday afternoon at noon. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
At 4: p.m., you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
On Wednesday afternoon join the discussion with Café Philo. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. Their topic this week is "Kierkegaard." Kierkegaard is a Danish philosopher whose work focused on the idea of "Christian love" and exploring emotions. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Wednesday night at 6 p.m., you may join me for our Third Wednesday Book Club. Our book this month is "The Handmaid’s Tale" by Margaret Atwood. This is a popular dystopian novel from the 1980s that has recently been made into a film series. It is not a light topic, but it is well-written and a bit scary because it comes a little bit too close to the truth. Join us to talk about this book just in time to read the recently published sequel, "The Testaments’."
On Tuesday or Thursday bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. until noon in the library meeting room. Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests.
If you have a teen that needs some help looking for a job, take a ride to the Mid-County Regional Library Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. for the "Life Skills for Teens" program. Teens are welcome to join us for a seminar covering how to search for, apply to, and get the jobs they want in today's information landscape. The discussion focuses on the top-rated job search engines for teens, how to use social networks to your advantage, crafting resumes and cover letters, and preparing for an interview. It’s tough out there for anyone looking for a job but especially for young people seeking their first job. Sign up for this informative session on the library calendar at http://tiny.cc/2bqbez.
Drop In Story Time is 11 a.m. Friday. Pick a couple of stories for Aundrea to read in the children’s area of the library. All ages are welcome to attend with a parent or guardian.
On Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can check out all the neat stuff we have in our Maker Space. Aundrea can show you how the 3D printer works, try our Cricut machine, or check out one of our new sewing machines. There is something for everyone in our Maker Space.
All of these great programs are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library. You can join the Friends to help support our programs anytime by stopping in and picking up an application in their bookstore.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex State Road 776.
