Our library doors are closed until April 12, pending further developments, but your Englewood Charlotte library staff is still here.
You can stay safe at home by using our online services, or you can get physical items from the library with our contact-less pickup. If you have any questions about anything, do not hesitate to give us a call at 941-681-3736.
Library cardholders will have access to all of Charlotte County Library System’s online collections, which include access to eBooks and audiobooks, movies, TV shows and music. Staff will be available by telephone if you have any questions about access to these digital resources.
Any resident or employee of Charlotte County who does not already have a library card may follow an easy 3-step process to be issued a card for access to our collections:
• Send an email to any of our library branches.
• Include your full name, address, phone number, birth date, and photo of your driver’s license or Charlotte County employee ID in your email.
• We will email you your card number along with instructions so that you can begin accessing our digital collections and placing holds from home! When the library reopens, stop in and pick up your card
Check out the Charlotte County Library System Facebook page, where we will continue to offer a variety of virtual programs, such as story times. It's at www.facebook.com/CCLibraries/.
We are offering curbside pick-up for holds on library materials. You can access the library catalog from home and place a hold on items. Once you’ve been notified that a hold is available for pickup, visit your library and park in on the S.R. 776 side of the building. Call the posted number and give us your name and we will place your checked-out items on a book cart near the entrance ready for you to pick up and go.
The book drops are open for returns. Due to the extraordinary circumstances, even Interlibrary loan items may be returned to the book drops at this time.
Here are some more helpful programs we are offering:
• Advice for Your Device. Do you have a question about one of your electronic devices? Call the library to speak to a librarian for help.
• Homework Help. Call or email the library for homework help. We will assist in citing sources, proofreading, finding books on specific subjects, attaching documents to emails, and more.
• Cloud Library. Download this application to your device to access thousands of digital ebooks and audiobooks.
• SHINE. Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders counselors continue to provide services with your safety and theirs in mind. Counselors are assisting beneficiaries with identifying and reporting Medicare fraud and abuse as well as timely topics affecting Medicare beneficiaries or those soon to be eligible for Medicare. Please be mindful of important Medicare enrollment periods and deadlines during this time. To request SHINE counseling by telephone please call the Elder Helpline at 866-413-5337. For updates on previously scheduled events and presentations, please visit www.floridashine.org or www.aaaswfl.org or to learn more about our free and unbiased services.
Stay safe, healthy and busy at home using our online resources.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off of State Road 776.
