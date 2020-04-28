As promised, I will keep everyone up to date on what the members of the writing groups are doing to stay busy during the time of no meetings.
I am pleased to share that two members of the Saturday Writers Tools Class and Our Writers Own Workshops have just released books.
Robert L. Ivey's "The Implant," is a story of a political activist fighting against the power elite who have made an implant mandatory in order to control medical costs but is surreptitiously a privacy invading mind control device. It's available on Amazon in several formats.
Daniel J. Kaminski's new book of short horror stories, "10 Pretty Cool Little Horror Stories," is now available at Amazon as either a paperback or eBook, and at Barnes and Noble, as an ebook only.
Bernadette Hassel's memoir of her struggles to rise from the "projects" in New York City to become a registered nurse and competing tennis player is coming soon.
Though OWOW has not physically met since February, the members are certainly continuing to write.
Englewood Authors conducted a Zoom session in April and hope to be back at Elsie Quirk Library for a regular meeting May 13. The Charlotte and Sarasota Library systems have not yet released a date for reopening.
It is most important that all groups stay safe with social distancing. As you might imagine new logistics will have to be arranged for keeping members six feet apart and to limit gatherings to only ten.
The leaders of the individual groups will announce plans to their memberships once things are ready to open. The Fiction Discussion group and Cafe Philo Discussion will announce plans later also. The earliest either would meet is July.
Meanwhile keep staying safe and doing your reading ,writing, and thinking in the safety of your home.
Tammie Diehl writes a regular column on writing. You can email her at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
