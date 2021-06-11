Join Ashley and Aundrea for a snack this week at our “Read and Feed” program at 1 p.m. each Tuesday through Friday in the Englewood Charlotte Library meeting room.
Children and teens are welcome to stop by to enjoy a free snack provided by the Charlotte County Schools’ Champs Café. Snacks are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
While you are here, you can pick up a summer reading log and a bag filled with goodies. We have scheduled six-weeks of virtual fun and educational activities to spark curiosity and discovery in young minds.
Visit the Summer Reading Program page bit.ly/SRPCCFL under the “Special Events” tab on the Libraries & History webpage to participate.
When you pick up a reading log, you will get to choose a unique brag tag and necklace chain. Then, you can earn special beads for every 20 minutes you read. Register with ReadingRewards.com or pick up a paper reading log to track your minutes. Read 800 minutes by July 24 to attend our July 31 End-of-Summer-Reading Beach Bash, or choose a raffle ticket to be entered for our prize basket raffle.
For more information, contact Youth Librarian Ashley Guerzo at Ashley.Guerzo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-613-3167.
Join a group
The Fiction Writers Tools Class is meeting at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, June 12, in the library conference room. Learn how to pace yourself to complete a novel in as little as a month. The topic this week is “What a story is and what a story is not,” based on ideas shared by Mette Ivie Robinson, author of “The Bishop’s Wife and Chopsticks: Writers’ Advice.” After the short discussion of the topic, attendees will begin a story inspired by a photograph and a handout called “Explode the Story.” For more information about the class contact our volunteer Tammie at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
Café Philo is meeting in the conference room from 3-5 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. For people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This week Café Philo will consider symbolism from ancient times through its use today in various cultures. Emblems of sovereignty and divinity, to the trees, flowers, and everyday items that carry associations and show how symbols have been used by every culture to convey messages. To understand symbols is to gain more insight into the profound meaning of what it means to be human. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Stop in Tuesdays at 1 p.m. to join our Knitting and Crocheting Group. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program, but you do need to bring your own materials.
Check our calendar for more programs at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/events.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
