The theme for this year's Charlotte County Library Summer Reading program is "Imagine Your Story."
We are taking our summer reading online with Reader Zone. You can download the app or visit www.ReaderZone.com to keep track of your reading time all summer long. The Reader Zone code for the Englewood Charlotte Library is 338c6.
Children who read over the summer are better prepared when school resumes. Follow us on the Charlotte County Library System Facebook page for fun and educational videos that we will post all summer long.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, watch the incredible Sphere’s Bubble Show, a comedic fusion of art, science, and magic. Children up to age 18 who are participating in our summer reading program are invited to learn about the program and pick up a free book (while supplies last) between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the following days and locations:
• Tuesday: during curbside lunch pickup at Punta Gorda Middle School and Peace River Elementary School.
• Wednesday: during curbside lunch pickup at Neil Armstrong Elementary School and L.A. Ainger Middle School.
• Saturday: at any Charlotte County library location through curbside service.
For more information about the free lunch pickup program at the schools, call the Champ's Cafe office at 941-575-5400, ext. 109.
MID-COUNTY LIBRARY REOPENS
The Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte will reopen on Tuesday. You'll notice many new safety measures, including limited capacity, computers by reservation only, and reduced hours of operation.
Library hours at Mid-County Regional, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Curbside pickup will continue to be available at all library locations. Thanks for your understanding as we do our best to serve you safely. Curbside hours for all Charlotte County branches are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Everyone at the Englewood Charlotte Library is busy providing contactless pickup of materials while we get things ready inside our building so that we can all follow CDC guidelines for social distancing to keep staff and our customers healthy and safe.
For the full calendar of events for all library locations go to our home page at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical/Pages/Libraries-Home.aspx and click on Calendar. You can also follow CCLibraries on Facebook to get timely updates on our programs and library hours.
ONLINE RESOURCES
Don’t forget about our online resources that you can use safely from home including TumbleBooks animated ebooks for kids. Visit www.tumblebooklibrary.com to read today's TumbleBook pick and many more great titles. We also have ebooks, downloadable movies and audiobooks, magazines and newspapers and more – just click on the Online Resources link on our home page to explore. The user name is tumble735, and the password is "books."
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road off State Road 776.
