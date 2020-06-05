Charlotte County libraries are taking our summer reading online with Reader Zone.
You can download the app or visit www.ReaderZone.com to keep track of your reading time all summer long. (The Reader Zone code for the Englewood Charlotte Library location is 338c6). Children who read over the summer are better prepared when school resumes. Follow us on the Charlotte County Library System Facebook page for fun and educational videos that will be posted all summer long. Today (Saturday) at 11 a.m., watch the incredible Sphere’s Bubble Show, a comedic fusion of art, science and magic. Children up to age 18 who are participating in our summer reading program are invited to learn about the program and pick up a free book (while supplies last) at the library today (Saturday) through our contactless curbside pickup.
You can join us at home for a different story and craft every other week. Every Wednesday we have an alternating virtual storytime and a craft to go along with the that story posted on the library Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CCLibraries/. Our youth library staff will post a video demonstration of the craft every other Wednesday and you can pick up the supplies (while they last) at the library by using our contactless curbside pickup. Just call us at 941-681-3736 Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and let us know you would like to pick up a craft kit. We can put the kit on the cart outside the library with your name on it to pick up at your convenience.
Don’t forget about our online resources that you can use safely from home including TumbleBooks animated ebooks for kids. Visit www.tumblebooklibrary.com. The username is tumble735, the password is books. You can read today's TumbleBook pick and many more great titles. We also have ebooks, downloadable movies and audiobooks, magazines and newspapers and more. Just click on the "Online Resources" link on our home page to explore.
We have added some additional resources for those that like to read the newspaper. The resources available include:
• America’s News - a comprehensive collection of reliable news sources covering a wide array of topics and issues.
• The Sun Newspapers
• The New York Times
• The Wall Street Journal
• Barron’s
To access the newspapers go to the library home page at charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries/?dt=list and click on Newspaper Access at the upper left of the page. You can also access our other online resources from this home page including:
• Cloud Library, ebooks and audiobooks
• RBDigital, downloadable magazines
• Hoopla, streaming movies, music and audiobooks
• Kanopy, treaming documentaries, foreign films and educational videos
If you have any questions about how to use any of these resources or how to access our summer reading program online, please give us a call at the library at 941-681-3736.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road off State Road 776.
