Suncoast Humane Society is pleased to welcome and announce its newest member of the pack, Emily Chalker Lane, as the new director of development.
Emily joins Suncoast Humane Society’s progressive pack of leaders, propelling the organization into its very bright and exciting future that includes CEO Maureen O’Nell, Director of Operations Cheryl Casey, Director of Business and Finance Leah Cornish, Director of Innovative Programs Patricia Perry, and Director of Marketing, PR and Media Lena Hart
Lane is a fourth-generation Floridian who can’t decide if she likes dogs or cats more, so she’s decided just to love the one she’s with. A seasoned development professional with more than 30 years of experience, she is excited to help grow Suncoast Humane Society and to work with such a dedicated and professional team.
“It already feels like home,” Emily says.
Emily was most recently at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota, where for 14 years she worked on two capital campaigns, ran the annual fund, wrote grants, raised millions of dollars, and loved turning possibilities into realities.
We look forward to turning many possibilities into realities for animals and the people who love them in the Suncoast region with Emily Lane on our team and our amazing community by our side.
