Thirty years ago, Englewood was still a small village and residents liked it that way.
But the area wasn’t too small to start its own writer’s group.
“We knew we were a community of readers and many of us enjoy writing. But we didn’t know how many would show up when we announced our vision for a group dedicated to writing,” recalls Roy Ault.
Interest was strong right from the beginning, with 48 charter members of what was first called the Englewood Area Writers Guild.
Ault credits Cass Lewis and Mary Bradberry for the initial work to start the guild.
We all know that no organization can thrive and grow without the efforts of dedicated leaders. Throughout the years, the guild has remained vital, thanks to those who stepped forward in leadership roles.
Three decades after what is now known as the Suncoast Writers Guild formed, it is stronger than ever with diverse offerings for those interested in writing short stories, poetry and longer forms of writing.
While the guild has changed and expanded through years, it’s mission hasn’t changed.
“We’re still a vibrant group that exists to encourage all those who are compelled to put words together,” says Roy.
Saturday was a festive day at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood as guild members gathered to celebrate the group's 30th anniversary. A highlight of the celebration was the presentation of special awards to members that have made significant contributions to helping writers.
Cheryl Baker was cited for her dedicated work in editing The Inkling, the annual book that showcases members’ writing, as well as Pen Points, the monthly newsletter.
“There’s not much that happens in the guild without Cheryl,” noted president Harry Barnes.
In addition to her writing and editing, Cheryl has been an organizer of the Little Band of Writers, the musical group started by Linda Lou Lewis.
Lina DeCrescenzo was awarded a lifetime membership for her outstanding service, while Roy Ault and Janet Olshewski were honored as founding members.
In addition to publishing eight books, Ault has served as a columnist for the Englewood Sun for 33 years. He also has been instrumental in encouraging many others to pursue their passion for writing.
Jim Kelly was honored with a plaque for outstanding service for what the president called Kelly’s “very unique role in teaching writing and poetry to elementary students over the past 21 years.”
Kelly also runs an annual youth writing contest to encourage students.
Former president Ann Favreau said she believes the guild has thrived for decades because of the support members gain from each other.
“It’s a safe place to share your ideas and your work. Newcomers quickly gain confidence because it’s a welcoming environment with supportive camaraderie,” she noted.
Suzanne Smith said she came to the poetry pod at age 82 with no prior writing experience.
“It is a very welcoming group and I’ve gained so much by going,” she said.
Marion Sheridan and her daughter Marion said they like the opportunity to keep learning different things as the guild expands in different genres.
As a member of the Little Band of Writers, Marion said she especially enjoys playing with other musicians.
The musicians entertained the audience by played four original selections and hope to have more opportunity to play for assisted nursing facilities.
Entertainment was also provided by singer Ginny DeGreef.
The Suncoast Writers Guild holds four meetings a month in several genres. More detailed information about meetings can be found on the Suncoast Writers Guild Facebook page.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgtirl@comcast.net.
