Suncoast Writers Guild meetings will continue to be on Zoom during the COVID-19 library closings.
Only paid members may participate. Dues are $20 a year. There will be no annual luncheon this season.
Members Lina Decrescenzo and Eileen Collins announce directions for submitting to the special annual literary collection Inklings, which is being called "The Year of the COVID.” The title is open for discussion.
Here is their announcement:
"Share your experiences.
"We live an unprecedented period of our life, which we never expected or imagined, and we never wrote about it in our fiction.
"It is a historical year. We are reshaping our way of living; our thinking is changing rapidly. Before it all goes by, before we all forget our feelings, experiences, tragedies, and holidays let’s come together in recounting them in a historical anthology."
Submission deadline is Jan. 5, 2021. Submissions are open for original work. If already published, please provide the reference. Submissions may be from SWG members in good standing about their experiences with the pandemic of COVID-19.
You may submit a maximum of 1,200 words of prose and poetry. Please refrain from explicit sexual references and inappropriate language. You must submit everything at once. Please submit your work by email only to carefor.you@aol.com as a Microsoft Word document and put your name as the file name.
Be sure to include your title and byline on the document, as you want to see it published. Submissions will be entered in “The Year of the COVID” in the order in which they are received.
If you would like to submit a cover photo, please submit it with your prose or poem. The build members will vote on a cover photo.
