Thanks to long-time supporters of Suncoast Humane Society and friends of the animals, Rich “Big Daddy” and Markie Harms, adoption fees for all cats and dogs have been paid in honor of the second annual Adopt ‘Em All adoption event.
There are currently more than 100 animals in care at the shelter waiting to be rescued. If you are looking for a loving companion, this adoption event is the perfect opportunity to save a shelter pet’s life, and help to make room for more animals who desperately need to be saved.
To view available dogs and cats, please visit www.humane.org. Our shelter is at 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
There are also cats waiting to meet their new families at Pet Supermarket in Englewood, North Port and South Venice, as well as at Petco in Port Charlotte.
All services are by appointment only, so if you would like to meet a fur baby, please call 941-474-7884, ext. 419, to schedule a meet and greet. Adopters are responsible for $20 rabies vaccination fee and county license tag fee.
To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society, please visit www.humane.org or call 941-474-7884.
