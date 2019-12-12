The Hermitage House was constructed between the years of 1902 and 1906. Tax records indicate it was being lived in by 1907, making it the oldest remaining house on the north end of Manasota Key.
It was built at a time when both coasts of Florida were dotted with waterfront homesteads and farms. Today, The Hermitage is one of the few original beachfront homesteads left in the whole state of Florida.
It was built by Swedish emigrates. Carl G. Johanson and his wife Anna C. emigrated from Sweden to Florida in 1871, following Carl’s parents.
The citrus business was building in Florida at the time. Interesting offers were made by several large citrus growers. They were looking for much-needed workers who were wanting to emigrate to the United States. In exchange for free traveling fares and living expenses for a time, the arrivals had to commit to working in the groves for one year. Many Swedish people jumped at the offers, including the Johanson family.
Years later, Carl Johanson, after living and working in several different spots throughout the state, heard the Heacock Brothers’ sawmill in Englewood was for sale. After coming to inspect it, he purchased it and moved his family to the new, small community. His bad asthma had influenced his decision. He felt healing sea breezes coming off the Gulf of Mexico would surely improve his condition.
In 1902, Carl and Anna and their three three daughters Isabelle, Edna and Ruth, and Carl’s aging mother Matilda all came to Englewood. The Johanson’s 10 other children were grown and lived elsewhere in Florida.
Daughter Isabelle Johanson Hanlon in later years would write, “When we first came to Englewood in 1902, there were about a dozen houses in the entire community. We lived near the mill on the mainland. Then papa bought land on the beach, cleared the land and built our house.
Johanson personally selected the large pine trees for the building, Isabelle said. They were most likely from the Gottfried Creek and Ainger Creek areas. He then floated the big logs to his own sawmill on Yale Street for processing. The finished lumber was then rafted across the bay to Manasota Key.
Originally, the board-and-batten wooden-frame house was a small one-and-a-half story structure, measuring 12 by 28 feet. There were two rooms downstairs and a staircase connecting to two tiny bedrooms upstairs. Additions were made later, including a kitchen building, summer kitchens as they were called. In warmer days, the separate kitchen building kept the heat from the main house.
Carl would row back and forth across Lemon Bay to go to work at his sawmill and take the children to school. Isabelle remembered fish were so thick in the bay that by the time their boat trips got them to the saw mill, the boat would often be full of mullet and pompano that had jumped aboard.
The Johansons did not live in their beach front home for very long. Following Carl’s death in 1916 and that of his wife Anna in 1921, the house sat vacant until it was first purchased in 1930. A succession of interesting owners followed with several new structures being added to the compound.
Years went by and a local historical preservation group, The Hermitage Committee, was formed that called to the attention of the county the historical importance of the property.
In 1988, after a long campaign, Sarasota County purchased the property and eventually incorporated it into the Blind Pass Beach Park. But by 1992, the building was literally teeter-tottering on the beach dune about to fall into the water. The county finally moved it and it sat upon cribbing for quite a while before it was relocated farther back from the water and renovation was started.
It was a great accomplishment saving from destruction the Hermitage buildings, which offer a fascinating slice of Florida history from 1907 — when the original structure was built — through the 1940s when the other structures were added. But it was quite another thing to find a useful purpose for the property to serve.
But a purpose was eventually found. The historical compound serves as The Hermitage Artist Retreat, bringing well-known artists, authors and musicians who must apply and be selected to visit. While here, each presents a program free of charge to the public.
You can learn about their programs by checking the Hermitage’s website:
