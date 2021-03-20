Suncoast Humane Society is now actively recruiting foster volunteers for their new program, “Pawsitive Adventures.” We’re also looking for some good kitten fosters.
Pawsitive Adventures is just what it sounds like: a fun, same-day adventure for dogs currently staying at the shelter.
Many members of our community want to help enrich a shelter pet’s stay, but not all have the ability to do so in their home. Maybe there are already picky pets in the home, or maybe a work schedule that calls for hours that would not allow them to help in this way.
“We are excited to introduce our Pawsitive Adventures program,” said Fatime Duka, associate director of Innovative Programs. “Do you need a running partner, a beach buddy, or are you just looking to take a dog out for a walk? Well, this program allows you to do just that.”
Pawstive Adventures was created to allow people to be an exciting part of the shelter animals’ journey, even if it’s only for a few hours, Duka explained. “If you own a business and can have a dog hanging out at ‘the office,’ you can do that too.”
Don’t forget the kitties
With kitten season just starting, the recruitment for foster volunteers is now in full swing.
If you have the heart, ability and a small, private space to care for kittens and their mamas, or if you are willing to learn, please consider this foster opportunity.
Suncoast Humane provides all necessary supplies and full support to the foster parents. Fostering animals can be a rewarding experience: You get to do something incredible for an animal who needs you, and for your local no-kill shelter.
To learn more about fostering, contact Fatime Duka at fduka@humane.org. If you are ready for your Pawsitive Adventures or kitten fostering adventure to begin, please complete a foster application online at www.humane.org. To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society’s animals available for adoption, programs and services, please visit our website, or call 941-474-7884.
