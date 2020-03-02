The Englewood Chamber of Commerce strives to improve the quality of life for three segments of our population: the local businesses, the residents and the tourists.
While it is obvious to some, others may need to be reminded that the three segments are related and dependent on each other.
For example, our local businesses would not experience the success they do if not for the commerce they receive from the local year-round population during the time of year when our seasonal and vacationing visitors are not here.
The tourists would not be coming to our peace of paradise if not for the products and services being offered by the local the businesses.
And finally, we would not have people living here, as residents, if they were not able to make a living and support their families.
It’s not uncommon to hear complaints from people during this time of year as we are at the height of “the season.” I was struck by some recent comments that I saw made from a lady who grew up here in Englewood. Her family has operated a business since 1972 and she, herself, is now a business person. As you can imagine, growing up in this community, she has a large circle of people that comes into contact with each day.
I have received Nicole’s permission to share her comments: “I find myself observing so much negativity lately about traffic, longer waits at restaurants and grocery stores during season and it perplexes me. Take a step back, before allowing yourself to feel negatively, and try to appreciate the economic opportunities that these people bring to us. Our town is unique and special, and who wouldn’t want to spend their time here?! Aside from myself, I have more family, peers and friends that depend on the revenue that our visitors bring this time of year than who don’t.”
Nicole Stiver of Custom Mortgage goes on to say, “In my profession, real estate, my peers have been more successful than ever in the past few years, exponentially. Our medical professionals, servers and bartenders are thriving. Our small local businesses are able to keep their doors open when they may otherwise struggle to do so without the push during season.”
The Chamber of Commerce applauds Nicole’s comments and we thank her from sharing them.
BUSY NETWORK
The Chamber Busy Network is highlighting the automobile-related businesses this month.
Those businesses include: A-1 Autocare, A-1 Collision & Glass, Blue Dolphin Car Wash, Emery Auto & Diesel Repair, Englewood Car Wash, Englewood Service Center, Hanson’s Automotive, High Gear Automotive, PCT Enterprises of Florida, Stiver’s Tire & Auto, Tires Plus Total Car Care, Valvoline Instant Oil Change, and Xpertech Auto Repair.
If you’re in need new tires, an oil change or it’s time to have a professional look into why your engine light is on, you are encouraged to go to www.ChamberBuddyNetwork.com and learn more about the businesses listed above.
LIL’ 500
Tickets are now available for The Lightspeed Voice Leadership Lil’ 500. For complete details, please visit LeadershipLil500.com. NOTE: All racing participatants must be 21 years old or older.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber at Commerce. He can be reached ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
