For Bobbi Sue Burton, Thanksgiving isn’t one day, one season, or, just for a particular reason.
“I am thankful for every day of my life,” she says “I’m grateful for every single moment — no matter what I’m facing.”
If she’s stuck in traffic she doesn’t get upset, she says. “I just laugh and give thanks that’s I’m alive to be in that traffic."
They say people value something more when they are in danger of losing it.
At 46, the Rotonda West woman has stage 4 metastatic endometrial cancer. While that brings home the message life is limited, it isn’t only what gives her a keen appreciation for all of life.
“I was always thankful for my life, even though from the time I was a kid, life was hard. At one point we lived in an abandoned house with no electricity or running water. There were times when I lived in a car with my mom, then I was in and out of foster care. My whole life has been a struggle and I’m OK with that.
“I look back on it as a gift because it’s what made me what I am.”
Bobbi Sue says the gifts one gains from going through tough times are a strong sense of empathy and the ability to be non-judgmental of others.
In turn, she uses those gifts to help others.
She is the dedicated founder of Project Phoenix, the Englewood-based charity that helps anyone struggling to get by.
Seven years ago, when she finally had a more stable life, she wasn’t content to sit back and bask in what she had.
“I thought of all the people who have nothing and knew my calling was to help them,” she says.
Anyone who walks into the new Project Phoenix resale store on West Dearborn Street will see Bobby Sue doing what has to be done to keep the place going.
They will see is the big smile always on her face. What they won’t know is the courage it takes for her to be there because of unremitting cancer pain.
“When it hurts too much to stand up, I just sit more. I will simply not give up, because others are counting on me,” she says.
“But you don’t look sick” is a comment she often hears when people see the way her face lights up with joy.
“There is always something in which I can find joy,” she says.
Her four children and five grandchildren are a source of joy, as is her husband, Bill Werner.
“Bill is the one who props me when I feel ready to fall down, and the one I can count on to be by my side through thick and thin,” she says.
They got together 15 years ago after chatting on My Space and realizing they were neighbors with a lot in common.
What drew her to him was his keen sense of caring that was clear from the first day they met.
“When I told him I was sick with a cold, there he was, down on his knees with soup and a box of tissues. Through the years he has maintained that caring.”
In more ways than one, Bill is also the one to be doing the heavy lifting.
“I have so many blessings in my life,” says Bobbi Sue. “It’s a blessing anytime I can help someone.
“I use what I have gone through to help others get medical help and second opinions when it’s called for. In at least two cases it has saved someone’s life by finding the cancer early."
With a mother who died at 37 and several siblings that also died in their 30s, Bobbi Sue says she is blessed to get to be 46.
“But my journey isn’t done,” she says. “There is always someone else I am here to help. That is my constant joy.”
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
