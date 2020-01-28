When I started seeing notices about the Elderly Brothers Band, I was intrigued.
Who would admit to being “elderly?” Isn’t that an adjective we try to avoid at all costs? Most of all, how old does one have to be to be called “elderly?”
When the Rotonda West Yacht Club announced a pontoon boat caravan to hear The Elderly Brothers play at the Riverhouse, I eagerly signed on.
It proved to be a fun night with great music and warmly welcoming Riverhouse residents.
Most of all, I learned some surprising things about the Elderly Brothers.
For starters, there is nothing elderly about musicians Fred Miller and Mark Quinn. Fred isn’t even old enough for full Social Security benefits, and Mark is a far cry from elderly.
Plus, while they are brothers in spirit, they are not biological brothers.
So how in the world l did these two talented musicians settle on the moniker The Elderly Brothers? We know it's a twist on The Everly Brothers, the name Don and Phil Everly used as the world's most famous performing duet this side of Simon & Garfunkel.
The simply answer is probably that the name was born from the humor that springs effortlessly from Fred and Mark.
“When we first started playing together in the Englewood area, we were getting bookings before we even had settled on a name,” said Fred.
“We had to come up with a name when the Rotonda VFW wanted to hire us to play at their Halloween party.
“When I jokingly said, 'The Elderly Brothers,' and everyone laughed at the name. We knew it was perfect for us.”
Indeed, their audiences seems to enjoy playing along with their humor.
Someone brought them an old walker as a joke. The walker is always front and center when they are on stage, along with other humorous donations from fans.
While both Fred and Mark are from the same area of Rhode Island, they didn’t know each other until they moved to the Englewood area. Right from the start, they were amazed at how much they had in common.
Both are seasoned musicians playing in bands since high school.
Mark says playing music has always been as essential to him as the air he breathes. With the exception of taking time off when he underwent cancer treatment, he has always played in a band, often being part of several bands.
When he was a kid he was like many boys who want to play the guitar. While many quickly lose interest, Mark says from the time he picked up a guitar he practiced several hours a day.
Even now as a seasoned musician with more than 50 years of experience, he keeps polishing his technique.
Both Mark and Fred are most proud of the fact that they don’t use backup tracks or a drum machine to aid acoustics.
“It’s all us,” stresses Fred. “Every sound is authentically ours.”
Music for them is not a job. It’s their joy.
A retired law enforcement officer, Fred also worked as a charter boat captain for many years. While his keen sense of humor shines through everything he does, so does his appreciation for the life he now has.
“When I look out at an audience and see they are into our music, it’s very humbling,” he says. “I don’t take any of it for granted.”
Their fan base keeps building each Thursday afternoon as they play at the White Elephant.
The audience appreciates the music and often sings along to songs they know well.
Donna Stogsdill says the Elderly Brothers always bring in the crowd at the Rotonda West Community center.
“They are perfect for our demographics,” she says. “We can all relate to the music they play. It’s music from our era.”
While the Elderly Brothers catchy name may bring 'em in the door, it’s their music and humor that keep bringing people back for more.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
