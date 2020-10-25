Watching the recent debates does nothing for me except raise my blood pressure. So rather than argue or sling mud, lets eat, drink and be merry.
The chamber invites you to help us celebrate success Thursday at the grand opening of Rumours Wine Bar, 1807 Englewood Road. The event is from 5-6:30 p.m.
Come settle the debate as to which wine is better … red or white? You decide.
Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to St. David’s Jubilee Center.
The big scissors will be busy with another ribbon cutting at noon Sunday, Nov. 1 at On the Spot Window Tint, 7630 Sawyer Circle, Port Charlotte.
Speaking of wine … come sip some while enjoying a gorgeous sunset on Lemon Bay along with food and entertainment Nov. 14 at the chamber’s Sunset Serenade-A Picnic on Lemon Bay. The fundraiser will be a casual outdoor event on the grounds of Keller Williams Realty Gold, 1160 S McCall Road, Englewood from 4:30-8 p.m. Tickets are $100, and can be purchased online at LemonBayPicnic.Com.
The event will benefit the Englewood YMCA, and is being supported by Key Agency, Karin Dubbs-Remax Alliance Group, Lightspeed Voice, Paradise Exclusive-Brian Faro, Reliable Cabinet Designs, Wampler Varner Insurance Group, Xpertech Auto Repair, Erin Halstead-Michael Saunders & Company, Nicole Stiver-Custom Mortgage and Ivy’s on Dearborn.
Donations are also being accepted for an online auction that will be live on Nov. 6. Anyone who wants to support this can purchase a $25 or $50 gift card on the chamber’s website.
We will look forward to seeing the kids from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the Grande Aire Services Halloween Drive-Thru Candy Bash at the beautiful new service center just off State Road 776 at {span}1606 Faust Drive, Englewood{/span}. It is a safe family fun event that will allow kids to score tons of candy and not have to walk all over town to get it.
I am kind of jealous. Back in my day, I had to walk 10 miles just to get a popcorn ball or a candy apple. This will be a treat for all those participating. The only decision for me to make is whether to dress up as Little Red Riding Hood or Catwoman … that is my great debate.
Kim Parks is interim executive director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
