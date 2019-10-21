The Leadership Englewood adventure starts tonight.
Twenty-four current and future leaders of the Englewood community will gather tonight as the Class of 2020, to begin their eight-month Leadership Englewood journey.
When the class participants were introduced last month, class chair Yvonne Wolf welcomed them and outlined what they can expect to experience with these words:
• How we deal with the challenges of society and how to confront issues like abuse of power, justice, diversity, trust and leadership as you negotiate your way through labor-management strife, political turmoil and natural disasters.
• How people are teaching our youth and finding new ways to help them survive a complex society.
• Understanding the struggles of our homeless and less fortunate.
• How we, as a society, care for the sick and aging.
• Seeing the beauty that surrounds us with our parks and gardens.
• What our tourists see when they visit our special community.
• How we deal with justice and safety for our people.
• Creativity and imagination at work through arts and culture.
• And finally, the opportunity to create an event for our community, as a team, that rewards a charity that touches your heart and certain to touch those who receive. This is the start of you giving back and the joy that comes with helping others.
Congratulations to the Leadership Englewood Class of 2020 and good luck on your journey.
First Responders Day
Please join us on Monday, Oct. 28 as we honor our first responders during “National First Responders Day.” We are hosting a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Chamber’s Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave. All of our community's first responders are encouraged to stop by.
This is also an opportunity for the public to pop-in and personally thank our first responders for everything they do for our community. Everyone is welcome.
Manasota Mystique
We’re approaching a sell-out of the Eighth Annual Manasota Mystique. The event ticket includes: food provided by Farlow’s on the Water and the Lock 'N Key, complimentary adult beverages all night, live and silent auctions, the casino porch and live entertainment. The venue is the picturesque Manasota Beach Club. For complete details, visit www.ManasotaMystique.com.
Vacation Give-a-Way
With the theme for 2019 Manasota Mystique being "New York, New York," it’s only appropriate that the winner of this year’s chance raffle would receive a New York City vacation. Here are the highlights of the vacation package: Three-night stay at the Sheraton Times Square, tickets to a Broadway show, admission for two to the following: Empire State Building, Top of the Rock, Statue of Liberty Express Tour, 9/11 Memorial * Museum Night Tour, Dinners at the Tavern on the Green and The View Restaurant & Lounge … and much more. A $50 donation is suggested for each chance drawing ticket. Full event details at www.ManasotaMystique.com.
Thanks to sponsors
Thank you to the following sponsors: Key Agency, Reflections in Gold, Lightspeed Voice, Innovative Marine Structures, State Farm Ron Smith & Matt Smith Agencies, Center for Sight, Mike Douglass Plumbing, Arnold Insurance, Englewood Glass & Mirror, Tonya Cher of Michael Saunders & Company, Rothco Signs & Designs, Phillips Landscape Services, Centennial Bank, Castle Air, Farr Law Firm and Erin Halstead of Michael Saunders & Company, Billy Kimberlin Roofing, Xpertect Auto Repair and the Windsor of Venice.
October events
• Thursday, Oct. 24, noon. Lunch n Learn, “Marketing on a Shoestring" in the chamber's Community Room.
• Monday, Oct. 28, 8-10 a.m., First Responders Breakfast, in the chamber's Community Room.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.