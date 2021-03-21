We had our first planning meeting for the Secret Society of Smoked Mullets last week.
After having to cancel the event last year, we are excited to be moving forward with our 2021 Smoked Mullet and Englewood Legends Awards.
The Secret Society of Smoked Mullets was started in 1996 by then Chamber President, Nita (Edmondson) Cole.
The purpose of the Smoked Mullet Award is to recognize pioneers in our community who had contributed to the area’s success but who may not have been recognized for their many hours volunteering in the community.
The Legends Award is given to a family who helped to make Englewood what it is today. Save the date for a June 18 breakfast. More information will be made available as the date nears.
Leadership Englewood
Attention all Leadership Englewood Alumni. Come support a local business and network with Leadership Englewood Alumni from 2008 to current year. Join us 5 p.m. March 24 at Noy’s Bistro & Lounge, 31 Chailett Road No. 7, Rotonda. It is $10 to attend and includes appetizers and a drink. Only a few seats remain; register now at EnglewoodChamber.com.
Leadership Englewood is designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces. Armed with that better understanding, the individual can best determine how to be of value to the community and to affect positive growth and change.
Lunch & Learn
Every year, the chamber hosts free Lunch & Learn workshops for members. This month, March 25, we will be holding a workshop on how to use videos to promote your business.
Your video will communicate with your customers and potential customers on an emotional level. It will add to your credibility, extend your reach, and increase business. Whether you are introducing a new product, solving a problem or showing a testimonial, once you’ve created your video, make certain it’s found.
This month’s Lunch & Learn is sponsored by Paradise Exclusive Real Estate. Join us at 11:30 a.m. at the chamber, 601 S. Indiana Ave. Seating is limited. Please register at EnglewoodChamber.com.
New member orientation
Enjoy a free breakfast and learn about the Chamber 8:30 a.m. March 31 in the chamber’s Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. This is a great opportunity for new members to learn how to make the most of their membership. This is also a good event for longer standing members who need a refresher or who wants to learn about new initiatives. These new member orientations will occur quarterly.
Milestone Members
Every Friday we recognize our longest standing members, A.K.A. Milestone Members. These Milestone Members have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was the Englewood Lions Club, 4611 Placida Road. They have been a member of the Chamber for 49 consecutive years.
