Over the decades, a lot of “firsts” have happened on West Dearborn Street. To name just a few it has been the site of the town’s first multi-room school, the first doctor, dentist, modern bank, newspaper, tavern, neon sign, auto garage, flower shop, shoe store and funeral home. It is our oldest commercial district, and today an extremely diverse area.
Going back to its origins, we know the William Goffs, Englewood’s first settlers, arrived here in 1878. Their 60-acre homestead bordered Lemon Bay, and today would include part of West Dearborn Street, West Green Street and Cherokee Street. The purchase price for the parcel was $90, a fair amount for the time.
The Goffs carved out a pathway through the nearby dense jungle of palmettos, pines and oaks, enlarging it to a wagon trail when they acquired oxen and a wagon. That Goff tract evolved in to being West Dearborn Street.
Time progressed.
The three Nichols brothers arrived with development ideas for a planned citrus growing community, mainly lemons. They recorded the plat of Englewood in 1896, an area of 2,000 acres, officially making it a town.
When their Chicago engineers laid out the plan for the community, the Goffs' nameless oxen cart trail played an important role. It became the border on one side of the new town and was named Dearborn Street after a street in the Nichols’ hometown of Englewood, Illinois. Eventually it become the business heart of Englewood.
West Dearborn Street has seen some severe ups and downs over the years. In the late 1920s, it was considered the commercial center of the area, although it only housed a handful of stores.
When the news arrived that the Tamiami Trail would come through Englewood, and follow Dearborn Street, there was wild local jubilation, it meant growth for the town and Dearborn Street.
Elaborate plans started being formulated. Englewood would have six miles on the Trail that would take travelers from Tampa to Miami. Locals decided to call it Tamiami Boulevard.
It would be 100 feet wide and be marked in three locations with native stone twin pillars, inscribed with important features of Englewood.
Plans were drawn for an arcade building on West Dearborn and a business block of eight stores.
Of course, all of this was only on paper.
In 1928, the Tamiami Trail became a reality. The governor of Florida, with his entourage, traveled in a motorcade the length of the new highway, stopping in all the towns on The Trail to make speeches.
When they arrived in Englewood they stopped on West Dearborn. The speeches were given on the steps of Ziegler’s Store. It was promised that day The Trail would always go through Englewood.
But 1929 saw the stock market crash, then the Florida Land Boom ended. Shortly afterwards, in an effort to save money, the extra miles The Trail took to go through Englewood were shaved off the highway and it was rerouted through wooded cow pastures that are now much of the city of North Port.
Englewood lost its position on the Tamiami Trail. All those plans of growth disappeared for the town and Dearborn Street.
Englewood endured but just barely. Times were lean for our area until after World War II ended, when a slow upward swing started.
In the 1950s, Englewood started to see some growth. A few, very welcome, new commercial enterprises arrived, bringing an upward swing for West Dearborn.
The year 1955 saw the opening of Brandy’s Variety Store, a five-and-dime store, and also Scotts Outboard Motors, and the town’s first newspaper, The Englewood Herald.
In 1957, the first real bank opened, and our community’s first dentist, Dr. John Flower, arrived.
By 1959, a modern post office had been built on West Dearborn Street, and it was a popular location. Since there was no home delivery, you picked up your mail on Dearborn and probably stayed to do some shopping or socializing.
In 1962, the Elsie Quirk Library opened. Eventually, in the 1990s, Sarasota bought land on West Dearborn and opened up an entryway, giving the library and address on the main street.
But the 1960s saw the town start moving southward and eastward. Dearborn Street was no longer the only commercial area in town.
A new and larger post office was built on River Road, dedicated in 1987. People no longer went to Dearborn for their mail, and the street endured another downward swing.
But bounce back it did, this time in spades. Today, after 123 years of history, West Dearborn has never been more active and lively. It is extremely diverse with approximately 75 businesses. The many different shops, restaurants and endless activities have made it a destination spot
West Dearborn remains the historic core of our area and the closest thing we have to a “Main Street.”
Coming to West Dearborn
West Dearborn Street has some coming events to watch for.
The very popular weekly Englewood Farmer’s Market starts up again on Thursday, Oct., 3, heralding the return of the fall season.
And on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 2, the Pioneers Day Parade, which was postponed because of Labor Day hurricane warnings, will be held, allowing some our seasonal visitors, who are not here in the summer, to view it for the first time.
Check the Englewood Sun for more upcoming events on West Dearborn Street and beyond.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
