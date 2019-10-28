There are lots of fun, family friendly events around the area for you to enjoy this Halloween and afterward.
Join the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Fire & EMS, and local businesses for its third annual Cops N’ Goblins event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte
This year is even bigger and better. You don’t want to miss the fun. Enjoy bounce houses, games, face painting, trunk or treating, our interactive game trailer and much more. Patrol vehicles such as boats, bikes, and cars will be on display for your children to see, as well as an ambulance, firetruck, and County vehicles.
Local companies and organizations will be there joining in on the fun at the event you won’t want to miss. Come by and celebrate Halloween safely, and don’t forget to say “Hi” to Clawford from the Stonecrabs — he’ll be there too! The event is free and open to the public.
Halloween Safewalk
The 24th Annual Dearborn Street Halloween Safewalk is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 on West Dearborn Street in Englewood. This is a free event with live music, a pet costume contest, pumpkin patch photo prop, costume contest and candy for children. For more information, visit oldeenglewood.com/events for more information.
Halloween Parade
If you want to take a ride to Venice for trick-or-treating, you can head to the annual Venice MainStreet/Venice Lions Halloween Parade, at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in Centennial Park. The parade down Venice Avenue begins promptly at 4:30 p.m. Lots of children are expected to receive candy treats from the members of the Venice Lions Club, sponsors of the parade for 60 years. Following the brief parade, children will be free to Trick or Treat for more goodies at stores along the avenues.
Recreation in Charlotte
If you are ever looking for something to do, the Charlotte County Community Services Department has all kinds of family fun going on at their recreation centers, pools, libraries, and history center. You can check out the whole lineup of programming in our new guide at tiny.cc/d9s1ez, or pick up a paper copy of the guide at any Community Services location.
The Tringali Recreation Center right next to the library has several ongoing classes and events. They have beginner and advanced pickleball, zumba, open gym, line dancing, ballet, a walking club and more. The Tringali Community Center is also available for rental for club events, weddings or showers, and association meetings. For more information on renting their space you can call 941-681-3742.
We also have the beautiful new facility at the Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive
The facility features a multi-purpose gymnasium with six basketball goals, lined for four pickleball courts and two volleyball courts, two multi-purpose rooms perfect for your next meeting, family reunion, party or wedding reception, a fitness center featuring cardio equipment and changing rooms, and a community garden.
Outdoor facilities include a children’s playground area, picnic pavilion, a large swimming pool, diving well with a one-meter diving board and wheelchair ramp for accessibility, splash pad, cricket/multi-purpose field, and much more. Regular activities include summer camp, walking fitness, pickleball, youth programs, card and game club, family game day, open gym, drop-in basketball, drop-in badminton and drop-in volleyball.
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center is perfect for parties, dances, sports, fitness classes, competitions or meetings. Rental rates are based on amount of space used and type of event to be held. Call 941-681-3760 for more information.
I hope to see you all soon at the library!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
