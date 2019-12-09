Does your business or organization belong to one of these groups?
• Your business has been a chamber member for a short period of time. Joining the chamber seemed to be a good decision, but now you’re wondering what you are “getting out it.” You are not 100% sure you’re going to renew your membership.
• You recently joined the chamber but are unsure of all of the benefits and tools you now have available to you as a chamber member.
• You are an advocate of the chamber. Associating with similar like-minded individuals has been good for you, both professionally and personally. You already know a lot about the chamber but a refresher course is in order.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, we’re having our new member orientation in the Chamber’s Community Room. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a light breakfast and coffee. The previous orientation event was well-attended and people felt it was a good use of 60 minutes.
There is no cost for this event, but reservations are requested as space is limited. Please RSVP at EnglewoodChamber.com.
Be a winner
If learning about the benefits of a chamber membership isn’t enough to attend Thursday’s orientation, how about this: Each person who attends will receive a ticket into the drawing for a TV.
Attendees can receive additional ticket entries by one of these two ways: Non-chamber members can arrive early and join the chamber. And, current chamber members can invite a non-member, and if they join before the drawing, the current member will receive a second entry into the TV drawing.
Community Guide
The ever-popular Englewood Community Guide-Membership Director will be released within the next 60 days. This publication serves two audiences. It is a popular resource to our vacationing guests as they plan their Englewood vacation. It is also extremely useful to our year-round residents as they use it to consider options when buying products or services.
I’ve heard people refer to the Membership Directory as their yellow pages. All chamber members are listed in the directory, so joining the chamber before the publication is printed is a good business decision. Advertising opportunities are also available. Please contact the chamber office to learn more. (Note: Two premium advertising options have already been purchased. The back cover by Englewood Community Hospital and the inside back cover by Michael Saunders & Company.)
Networking time
Please join us at 5 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 11) at Thoroughbred Golf Carts, 3301 Placida Road, for our Business Card Exchange. Everyone is encouraged to bring a donation of canned goods.
The following week, Thursday (Dec. 19) is our BIZ@Noon lunch, set for noon at Farlow’s on the Water, 2080 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Make reservations at www.EnglewoodChamber.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.