What does it take to prepare an exceptional dining experience?
To start with, it takes the right ingredients, a proven recipe, an appealing presentation of the table, and the food, and skilled sous chefs. Now, add the knowledge of an experienced chef, and the event is complete.
Today (Aug. 18), the Englewood Chamber has created an exceptional “joining experience.” It starts with the right ingredients. Any business that joins and pays the annual fee of $297 before 5 p.m. today will receive many components that will either help them grow their business or provide them with some personal benefits.
Benefits to the Business include $444 worth of advertising opportunities. Those include:
• A $100 Platinum Ticket for in-house printing or in-house from Monarch Direct.
• A 15-minute interview on WENG Radio, valued at $50.
• Seven-day display on the chamber’s digital billboard, valued at $97.
• A business card size ad in the next issue of the Englewood Community Guide, value $199.
Personal benefits include products and services totaling more than $175. Thank you to chamber members Swirls n’ Curls, Murdock Stones, Wiseguys Barbershop, Xpertech Auto Repair, Ivy’s on Dearborn, Stevens the Florist South, Reliable Cabinet Designs, The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, Café 776, Wampler Varner Insurance and Key Agency for their participation.
The advertising opportunities, along with the products and services which are valued at $600 or more, make for a good return on investment to join the chamber today.
Today’s skilled “sous chefs” include representatives from Keller Williams Realty Gold, Michael Saunders & Company, Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, and Peacock Premier Properties. The knowledgeable and experienced “chef” is the chamber’s membership coordinator Kim Parks.
If your company is not yet a member of the Englewood Chamber but you would like to take advantage of this “joining experience,” please contact us by phone 941-474-5511, or by email at Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com before 5 p.m. today.
Chamber events
• Aug. 20, Biz@Noon. This drive-thru-style networking lunch is happening at Mango Bistro, 301 W. Dearborn St. RSVP at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
• Aug. 27, Lunch & Learn. This will take place in our Community Room from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seating is limited, so early registration is encouraged online. This event is free to participants thanks to the sponsorship of the Sun Coast Inn.
