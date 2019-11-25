If you’re looking for an early start to your holiday festivities, Rotonda West has the answer.
Actually, there are two special events geared to infusing holiday spirit — one on land and on by water.
On Saturday, Nov. 30, a lighted boat parade will light up hearts as well as Rotonda’s canals. In its 13th year, the parade features pontoon boats, kayaks and fishing boats decked out in festive lights. The official lighting of the Oakland Hills Island adds a special appeal.
The lighted boat parade and official lighting ceremony are slated to start at dusk.
Much to the delight of the kids, Santa will come to town via a lighted sleigh, better known as Santa’s pontoon boat.
While the lighted boat parade can be viewed along Rotonda’s canals, the best place to enjoy all the festivities will at the Oakland Hills Marina, 111 Rotonda Circle, across from the Hills Golf Course Clubhouse and the Hills Restaurant.
Santa will be available to talk with youngsters and pose for photos.
The Rotonda West Woman’s Club will add to the festivities by handing out homemade cookies and refreshments.
Andy Vanscyoc, who started the tradition of the lighted boat parade, is again serving as coordinator of the much-anticipated event.
“Last year was our biggest boat parade and this year might top it,” he said. "Each year there seems to be more interest in our canal caravans and skippers and their crew enjoy adding special lighting for the Christmas parade. It’s such a festive night.”
Christmas parade
The annual Rotonda West Christmas Parade is also shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.
The 13th community parade will be held on starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with a rain date being Dec. 8.
The parade route begins at Rotonda Boulevard North and Rotonda Circle, and ends at the Hills Marina.
Parade chairman Sue Superak said there are 63 entries to date. “There will be more music, new business participants and celebrity judges,” she noted.
The parade theme is “A Salute to our Veterans,” since it falls on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
“We hope everyone along the parade route will be waving American flags,” Sue said.
Golf cart Elves will travel the parade route collecting non-perishable food items along with toys and monetary donations that will be donated to Englewood Helping Hand.
The parade will also be live-streamed so anyone can watch it again.
To be in the parade, contact the chairmen Susan and Steve Superak at 941-662-8750 or susansuperak@comcast.net.
Essential volunteers
While the two parades are favorite community traditions, they would not be possible without volunteers who work hard to make it happen.
Andy Vanscyoc said when he asked the Rotonda West Yacht Club if they would be willing to take on decorating the marina island, the response was immediately enthusiastic.
“A small army got the job done in two hours,” he said, “but key to getting it done that fast was the work of Nick Gizzi, Bill Rauscher and Donnie and Karen Coup. They put up the biggest and most complicated structures.”
When Donnie Coup noticed some of the boards at the marina dock were loose, he worked for days to install new boards so there would be no safety hazards.
While the Rotonda West Association paid for the material, Donnie and Paul Crawford donated their time and talents to get the job done.
Maureen McDowell and her decorating committee were also on the job decorating the bridges.
Add to that the volunteers who worked decorating floats and boats, and it’s easy to see the community effort that went into creating two special events to herald in the holiday spirit.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
