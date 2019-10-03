The Elsie Quirk Library invites teenagers to volunteer in creative and inspiring ways. We strive to make accruing volunteer hours enjoyable rather than burdensome, and to offer the opportunity for students to be proud, vocal, and lively participants in their community.
Two of the many ways that teenagers can volunteer at the library are by joining the Teen Advisory Board, and by participating in our new DIY “No-sweat Shop” program.
The teen advisory board meets the third Wednesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m., to help plan library programs and initiatives, and to provide input on library services. The board is open to students age 12-18. This is an opportunity for young adults to plan the programs they would like to see happen, and to have a voice in what they would like to see their community value, explore, promote, and pursue.
The DIY No-sweat Shop program, for young adults age 12-18, provides an opportunity to learn, or share, maker skills while infusing compassion into their local environment. Using a variety of tools and materials, participants will construct useful or comforting items that will then be given to children who are facing difficult circumstances and could use an expression of kindness from their community. Our first No-sweat Shop will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Teens do not need to be registered as volunteers to participate in either of these programs, and are more than welcome to just show up with their awesome selves and join in. However, students wishing to earn volunteer credit towards scholarships will need to complete the county volunteer registration process.
Elsie Quirk has other opportunities for youth volunteers as well, that offer flexibility and variety, and we welcome teenagers to propose a volunteer task or project that makes use of an individual’s specific skills or interests. For more information, please come on in the library and ask for our YA librarian Deirdre Morrow or find your way to my office in the back corner, and we will be very pleased to talk with you!
Our message to teenagers is: This is your library, we are here to provide, and we invite you to help us make Elsie Quirk stellar!
We’re not just an exciting place for teenagers, we’ve got something for everyone. Check out this week’s programs, and feel free to let us know what you would like to see happening at your library. As always, I invite patrons and community members of all ages to stop in at Elsie Quirk and chat with me about the library, the community, or anything of interest, intrigue, inspiration or indignation.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
