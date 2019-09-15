The Sept. 18 City of Punta Gorda Council agenda contains many items of interest.
The Mayor’s Medal will be presented to John Burrage to honor his years of service to the City.
Support of legislative priorities proposed by Charlotte County for presentation to the Charlotte County Legislative Delegation that will take place on Oct. 8.
Approval of change order for the Buckley’s Pass seawall installation due to rock incurred during construction that was unforeseen during the bid process. The increased costs of $289,025 are still within the overall estimate originally prepared by the engineering consultant.
Appropriation of funds for bollards to be located around the mural along the Harborwalk under the U.S. 41 S. bridge to mitigate vandalism of the mural.
Adoption of the FY 2020 Strategic Plan.
Discussion regarding whether to accept federally funded Local Agency Program dollars to construct Harborwalk West Area 3. This project is along Retta Esplanade from just west of Berry Street to Linear Park/tidal canal crossing. Proposed improvements include a multi-use pathway with decorative lighting, landscaping, site furnishings, and two foot bridges. Acceptance of federal funds brings along increased costs associated with both design and construction.
Consideration of Peace River Wildlife Center (PRWC) relocation from Ponce de Leon Park tocity-owned property on West Henry. Current plans call for relocation of the Wildlife Center onto one acre of land within Ponce Park. Several years ago, the PRWC explored the city-owned open space off West Henry adjacent to Hounds on Henry and the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library as a potential site for its new building and operations. That idea was discussed with city council and ultimately rejected due to perceived or potential impact on the surrounding uses and neighborhood. It has recently been suggested that the Wildlife Center and city council reconsider this concept, especially in light of the estimated costs to rebuild Ponce Park.
In a separate agenda item Ponce de Leon Park redesign alternatives that could reduce construction estimates, if the decision is to retain PRWC within park environs will be considered. Change order for Gilchrist Park Phase 2 based on previous council rejection of the bid to complete the Harborwalk connection and park renovation as one project. Council directed staff to meet with the Engineer to determine an estimated cost for a new proposed scope and fee by pulling out the Harborwalk from the plans as an independent biddable project. The proposed cost is $27,325 with a 91 day project timeline.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. and will also be live streamed on the City’s YouTube page at
www.youtube.com/channel/UC-Qo-k4PpXWo4IJQah6_Kqw and available on our Facebook and website later that day.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. Readers may reach him at citymgr@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.