"Now we're going to see which meetings are really necessary."
I remember reading those words back in March, when businesses started eliminating meetings.
I have long questioned the effectiveness of the "traditional committee meeting." I've seen many times, during a business career of 35-plus years, where committee meetings are attended by people who feel they have met their obligation by simply being present for the meeting. After all, they recorded the meeting on their calendar, they took time from their day to attend, and provided their input during the meeting.
After these meetings, the actual work to fulfill the original purpose of the group is completed by just a few of the attendees.
Don't get me wrong. I do agree some great things can be accomplished when motivated, results-oriented people collaborate for a worthy cause. We certainly have seen that happen during these last three months.
Many of us have been forced to use today's technology to bring together groups of people. If one had suggested a "Zoom Meeting" before COVID-19, many of us would have had no concept of what that was. At least not many from my generation.
Today, these meetings are commonplace, and here are a few of my observations regarding this way of meeting.
First, meetings are easier to schedule as people do not need to make allowances for travel time. Also, attendees are more focused on the meeting's content, making the time more productive. And, virtual meetings seem to be shorter.
Some companies have discovered cost savings by eliminating the need for all employees to be in one physical location.
I expect we'll see the remote meetings and seminars become a part of the "new normal."
PAMELA STARR SEMINAR
Speaking of virtual meetings and seminars, the Englewood Chamber is excited to bring Pamela Starr to Englewood for a seminar on Thursday. Pamela is a nationally known presenter with more than 80,000 interactions with small business owners and 5,000 chambers. Her seminar is free to attend, thanks to the sponsorship of Wampler Varner Insurance. Additional details and registration is available at EnglewoodChamber.com
FREE MASKS FOR BUSINESSES
From noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Englewood Chamber will distribute face masks to our business community, courtesy of the Englewood Area Fire Control District. The masks being given away are being provided by the Department of Health and Human Services as part of "Project America Strong." There's no need to get out of your vehicle, as the giveaway will be handled in a drive-thru manner. Look for directional signs for entrance at 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD BEACH 9 IS ON
The 4th Annual Englewood Beach 9 Putt Putt tournament is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 15. We have openings for three venues.
Given the times that we are in, potential venues need to be aware of the restrictions we have on this year's event: The volume of people that will be coming through your location will be approximately half of previous years. The teams will have a routing schedule to follow, so they will not be able to linger at your location.
The entry fee for a venue is $200. If your business is interested in being a possible venue, please email me or our membership coordinator Kim Parks, by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. We'll give you the complete list of venue criteria.
If more than three businesses respond by the deadline, we will do a lottery at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25, on Facebook Live. Email addresses are ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com and kim.parks@englewoodchamber.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
