All Charlotte County libraries will be closed Saturday, Sept. 5, for the Labor Day holiday. I hope everyone has a safe and healthy holiday weekend.
Normally we would all be going to attend Pioneer Days events this weekend, but things are a bit different this year.
The Pioneer Days committee has planned a virtual parade this year with the theme of "Mask-Arade." They are collecting old pictures and videos of the parade and other events connected to Pioneer Days from everyone in the community. They are looking for photos they can put together in some type of montage of past events.
They are also looking for submissions of events or celebrations that got missed this year due to the pandemic. A graduate who missed the ceremony, a birthday, a wedding postponed – send 30 to 60 seconds of your best wishes to someone in our community. They are hoping to interview a few past parade marshals and "mayor for a day" winners and some other civic and organization leaders.
The plan is to put this information together and post it online to the Pioneer Days website, Facebook and Instagram pages on Labor Day.
For more information and to get involved, check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/englewoodpioneerdays.
Here at the library, we are getting ready to welcome folks back inside our building with a few changes. We will no longer have physical copies of newspapers or magazines available. They have gone completely online. You can go to charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net and click on ‘Newspaper Access’ for the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.
More than 3,000 different magazine titles are available free with your library card through the RBDigital app. Just download it to your electronic device and start reading. We will have four computers available for public use by appointment only to allow for proper social distancing.
The study rooms, meeting room and conference room are not available for use. The Friends of the Library Bookstore will remain closed for now, too.
We will have limited capacity in the building when we open, and face coverings are required. Customers will be able to come in and pick out a new book or movie and use the self-check machines to check out. The floors will be marked with arrows and ‘one way’ signs throughout the book shelves to provide for proper social distancing.
You can come inside to pick up your holds, or you can continue to use our convenient contactless pickup service. We look forward to seeing you soon and are trying our best to ensure that both our staff and our customers stay safe and healthy.
Visit the library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CCLibraries/ to check out new virtual programming each week. Please give us a call at 941-681-3736 if you have any questions or would like some help with putting books or movies on hold.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
